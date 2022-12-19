Ferdinand Magellan is Said to Have Encountered Giants in Patagonia While Circumnavigating the World

Mountains Photo by Photo by Rodrigo Flores

Antonio Pigafetta, the chronicler of Ferdinand Magellan's travels, is credited with first mentioning the encounter between the famous Portuguese explorer and giants who roamed the wastes of Patagonia.

This incident allegedly happened during Magellan's circumnavigation of the globe.

Patagonia refers to a geographical region that encompasses the southern end of South America. The region comprises the southern section of the Andes Mountains and is bounded by the Pacific Ocean on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

It is unsure whether Magellan chose to name the giants he encountered "patagones" on account of the large guanaco-skin moccasins they wore which left huge footprints in the snow or whether they were named after a prominent character in the sixteenth-century Spanish chivalric romance Primaleón. Since 'pata' may have been a reference to feet, it is thought that Patagonia means ‘land of the bigfoot.’

According to reports, Magellan not only made contact with these former gigantic inhabitants of Patagonia but even managed to kidnap two of them to take home with him. The giants, however, did not survive the homebound voyage.

Even though some scoffed at the idea of giants, more stunning discoveries were made in 1615 and 1766 as this excerpt explains: "But then in 1615, the Dutch circumnavigators Willem Schouten and Jacob Le Maire found graves containing human bones on the Patagonian shores... bones of beings which appeared to be ten or eleven feet tall. Later on in 1766, Captain John Byron (grandfather to the poet) also circumnavigated the world and the story spread that the crew had encountered enormous, nine-foot giants."

The Patagones are believed to be part of an indigenous tribe called Tehuelche which means 'fierce people' in Mapudungun.

By 1767 the fascination with the Patagonia giants started to decline mainly due to scientific reports that suggested the giants may have been upwards of 6 feet and not 10 feet tall as earlier claimed. Various reasons have been attributed as to why the Tehuelche people were taller than the Europeans who encountered them. Two of the reasons include the tendency of animals as well as humans to grow larger in cold weather or that the height could have been the result of a disorder of the pituitary gland.