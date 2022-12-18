The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake

It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.

Nicknamed "Champ," the Lake Champlain monster is considered the American counterpart to Scotland's Loch Ness Monster

Champ has been described as a chameleonesque creature that is black, gray, brown, moss green, reddish bronze, or other colors, and is between 10 and 187 feet long, with multiple humps or coils as well as horns or a mane or glowing eyes or “jaws like an alligator”—or none of those features.

According to reports, a famous account of the monster sighting was made by Captain Crum in 1819: "Captain Crum was aboard a scow on Bulwagga Bay the previous Thursday morning when he reported a black monster, about 187 feet long and with a head resembling a sea horse, that reared more than 15 feet out of the water. He claimed the monster he saw had three teeth, eyes the color of a "a pealed [sic] onion," a white star on its forehead and "a belt of red around the neck." This is a remarkable level of detail concerning an object that was, according to the witness, some 200 yards away."

In 1873, the steamship W.B. Eddy had an alleged run-in with Champ and according to eyewitnesses, was nearly overturned in the encounter. It is also said that American showman, P.T Barnum offered a reward of $50,000 to anyone who was able to provide him with the hide of the monster in order to display it at his World's Fair Show.

Even though sightings of Lake Champlain's fabled creature have gone down since then, they are reports of them every now and then. For example, monster enthusiasts had a field day in 2006 when a video of a purported sighting was released on Good Morning America as this excerpt explains: "A pair of Vermont men, Dick Affolter and his 34-year-old stepson, Pete Bodette, had made the digital recordings the previous summer while salmon fishing. ABC consulted two retired FBI forensic image analysts, who concluded that the video appeared authentic, although they could not say what it depicted."

Experts suggest that Champy could be a class of sturgeon known as the garfish. However, they have no explanation for the enormous size of the garfish.

