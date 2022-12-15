This Celebrated American Serviceman Spent 47 Days Adrift in the Pacific Fending Off Circling Packs of Hungry Sharks

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b46KH_0jjRbI6P00
SharkPhoto byPhoto by Anton Chernyavskiy

Louis Silvie Zamperini, one of the most celebrated servicemen during the Second world war, was born to Italian immigrant parents on January 24, 1917. He was one of California's top athletes as well as an Olympic runner prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps at the start of World War II.

According to reports, he was part of several daring missions as a B-24 Liberator bombardier in the Army Air Corps’ 372nd Bomb Squadron: "During a subsequent bombing run over the tiny island of Nauru, Japanese Zero fighter planes attacked Zamperini’s B-24, seriously wounding several crewmen and killing one. Leaking hydraulic fluid, the shredded B-24 only narrowly avoided disaster during an emergency landing at the island of Funafuti. Zamperini and his crewmates later learned that their plane had been riddled with nearly 600 holes from enemy gunfire and shrapnel."

However, his streak of good luck came to an end on May 27, 1943, when the engines on the plane he was serving on failed during a search and rescue mission. Out of the 11 crew members on the plane, only 3, including Lamperini, survived when the plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

It would take 47 days during which they drifted a distance of 2000 miles before they were picked up by the Japanese navy as this excerpt explains: "Adrift on a pair of life rafts with only meager provisions, the trio spent the next several weeks braving blistering heat, hunger, dehydration and circling packs of sharks. On one occasion, machine gunners from a passing Japanese bomber strafed the airmen, deflating one of their rafts and leaving the other on the verge of ruin."

During the attack, Zamperini took shelter under a raft when he came face-to-face with a shark whom he proceeded to punch in the snout as this excerpt explains: "The shark kept coming, directly at Louie's head. Louie remembered the advice of the old man in Honolulu: Make a threatening expression, the stiff-arm the shark's snout. As the shark lunged for his head, Louie bared his teeth, widened his eyes, and rammed this palm into the tip of the shark's nose. The shark flinched, circled away, then swam back for a second pass. Louie waited until the shark was inches from him, then struck it in the nose again. Again, the shark peeled away."

Zamperini, who weighed 125 pounds at the beginning of his ordeal at sea would drop to a scant 75 pounds by the end of it. During this time, his parents were informed that he was believed dead.

Things only got from bad to worse after his capture at the hands of the Japanese. In addition to suffering from disease, exposure, and starvation, he was routinely beaten and tortured by the guards. Per reports, he was also forced to run against Japanese competitors and then beaten with clubs if he won against them.

Finally, in 1945, he along with other POWs was liberated following the Japanese surrender.

A biography of Zamperini titled Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption (2010) by author Laura Hillenbrand became a #1 New York Times bestseller and was twice adapted into a film.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# War heroes# War crimes# War# Torture

Comments / 9

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
29919 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake

It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.

Read full story
21 comments

Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless

The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.

Read full story
109 comments

The Shocking Story of How Gasoline was Poured Over American POWs and Set on Fire in the Horrifying Palawan Massacre

Palawan, located on the western perimeter of the Sulu Sea, is one of the largest islands in the Philippines. It is also where Japanese Imperial soldiers murdered American POWs on December 14, 1944, by burning them alive in an incident that is known as the Palawan Massacre.

Read full story
167 comments

The Cannibalistic Practice of Consuming the Brains of the Dead by the Fore People Led to the Devastating Kuru Disease

The Fore people of Papua New Guinea used to practice a funeral ritual that involved the consumption of the brains of their recently departed loved ones. Even though this long-standing tradition was considered an expression of respect for their dead, it led to an epidemic of a brain disease named "kuru" that decimated 2% of the population each year.

Read full story
43 comments

The Unsung Civilian Hero Who Helped Save Servicemen Trapped Underwater When the USS Oklahoma was Sunk

The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service on the morning of December 7, 1941, resulted in 2,403 American lives lost and 19 ships, damaged or sunk. But amidst the carnage, many brave men put their lives on the line in order to carry out rescue operations.

Read full story
15 comments

The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia

In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.

Read full story
161 comments

The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians

The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.

Read full story
68 comments

The Shocking Case of the Rotenburg Cannibal

In 2002, the bizarre actions of Germany-based computer repairman, Arwin Meiwes, shocked the world. Over the course of a year, he had devoured 44 pounds of human flesh obtained from consensual cannibalism and stored in a freezer.

Read full story

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.

Read full story
28 comments
Arkansas State

A Mysterious 7 foot Tall Hairy Creature With Red Eyes Spawned the Legend of Boggy Creek

In 1971, a man named Bobby Ford of Texarkana claimed he was attacked in his house by a 7-foot-tall hairy creature with red eyes. The Texarkana Gazette reported the incident and thus the legend of the "Fouke Monster" was born. Later on, The Associated Press and United Press International wire services picked it up further fueling the Fouke frenzy across the nation.

Read full story
28 comments
Little Falls, MN

A Bone-Chilling Tale of Murder that Occurred on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Teens Tried to Commit Burglary

On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, 65-year-old Byron David Smith became fed up with the repeated burglary of his home and decided to put a stop to it by taking matters into his own hands.

Read full story
81 comments

A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands

Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.

Read full story
200 comments

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam

In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.

Read full story
274 comments

An Audacious and Extremely Risky Escape by Allied POWs that Highly Embarrassed the Nazis

Stalag Luft III was a maximum security prison camp built 100 miles from Berlin to house habitual POW escapees. The Nazis went out of their way to set up elaborate measures to discourage any breakout by establishing the prison on top of a hill made of yellow sand which was not conducive to tunneling as well as strategically placing microphones around the perimeter of the prison.

Read full story
12 comments

US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan

In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.

Read full story
948 comments
Nevada State

Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada

According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.

Read full story
190 comments

The Survivors of the Andes Crash Shocked the World When They Admitted to Cannibalism In Order to Stay Alive

The Andes crash also known as the "Miracle of the Andes" occurred in 1972 when a chartered military plane carrying an amateur rugby team bound for Chile crashed in a remote area in the Andes. Out of the 45 people onboard, consisting of rugby players, their family members, supporters, and crew members, only 16 were able to survive the 72-day ordeal before help arrived.

Read full story
101 comments

Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors

Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.

Read full story
497 comments

US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment

The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.

Read full story
367 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy