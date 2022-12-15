This Celebrated American Serviceman Spent 47 Days Adrift in the Pacific Fending Off Circling Packs of Hungry Sharks

Shark Photo by Photo by Anton Chernyavskiy

Louis Silvie Zamperini, one of the most celebrated servicemen during the Second world war, was born to Italian immigrant parents on January 24, 1917. He was one of California's top athletes as well as an Olympic runner prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps at the start of World War II.

According to reports, he was part of several daring missions as a B-24 Liberator bombardier in the Army Air Corps’ 372nd Bomb Squadron: "During a subsequent bombing run over the tiny island of Nauru, Japanese Zero fighter planes attacked Zamperini’s B-24, seriously wounding several crewmen and killing one. Leaking hydraulic fluid, the shredded B-24 only narrowly avoided disaster during an emergency landing at the island of Funafuti. Zamperini and his crewmates later learned that their plane had been riddled with nearly 600 holes from enemy gunfire and shrapnel."

However, his streak of good luck came to an end on May 27, 1943, when the engines on the plane he was serving on failed during a search and rescue mission. Out of the 11 crew members on the plane, only 3, including Lamperini, survived when the plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

It would take 47 days during which they drifted a distance of 2000 miles before they were picked up by the Japanese navy as this excerpt explains: "Adrift on a pair of life rafts with only meager provisions, the trio spent the next several weeks braving blistering heat, hunger, dehydration and circling packs of sharks. On one occasion, machine gunners from a passing Japanese bomber strafed the airmen, deflating one of their rafts and leaving the other on the verge of ruin."

During the attack, Zamperini took shelter under a raft when he came face-to-face with a shark whom he proceeded to punch in the snout as this excerpt explains: "The shark kept coming, directly at Louie's head. Louie remembered the advice of the old man in Honolulu: Make a threatening expression, the stiff-arm the shark's snout. As the shark lunged for his head, Louie bared his teeth, widened his eyes, and rammed this palm into the tip of the shark's nose. The shark flinched, circled away, then swam back for a second pass. Louie waited until the shark was inches from him, then struck it in the nose again. Again, the shark peeled away."

Zamperini, who weighed 125 pounds at the beginning of his ordeal at sea would drop to a scant 75 pounds by the end of it. During this time, his parents were informed that he was believed dead.

Things only got from bad to worse after his capture at the hands of the Japanese. In addition to suffering from disease, exposure, and starvation, he was routinely beaten and tortured by the guards. Per reports, he was also forced to run against Japanese competitors and then beaten with clubs if he won against them.

Finally, in 1945, he along with other POWs was liberated following the Japanese surrender.

A biography of Zamperini titled Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption (2010) by author Laura Hillenbrand became a #1 New York Times bestseller and was twice adapted into a film.