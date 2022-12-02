The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdvJr_0jV3T17M00
Photo byPhoto by Alex Dukhanov

In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.

The mysterious Denisovans may very well have been the last surviving hominids who were not Homo sapiens.

Another fossil tooth discovered deep in the Siberian cave was found to be 2.5 times the size of a human tooth leading some to suggest that the owner of the huge tooth may have been three times as tall as a modern 6-foot-tall man. Hugh Newman, co-author of “Giants On Record: America’s Hidden History, Secrets in the Mounds and the Smithsonian Files" is noted as saying that the Denisovans “are known to be very, very tall.”

These stories gained more traction when another stunning discovery high up in the Tibetan Plateau was made 39 years ago.

According to reports, a monk meditating in the Baishiya Karst Cave in Xiahe county in China at an altitude of 3200 meters stumbled upon a human jawbone with massive molars. Even though it was sent to scientists for further analysis, it sat on the shelf for years because scientists did not know how to classify it on account of the jaw's unusual nature.

Some suggest that part of the reason for their huge size was because the Denisovans were built for cold, high-altitude life as this excerpt explains: "One of the most notable contributions of the Denisovan genome to humanity is an allele of a gene involved in adaptation to low oxygen that allows today’s Tibetans and the Sherpa people to live at high altitude more comfortably than many other people. When discovered, this seemed odd, because modern humans did not penetrate the region until 40,000 years ago at the earliest, and the same allele is found in modern populations living much farther down. Denisova Cave itself is a relatively modest 700 metres above sea level. "

Per reports, Denisovans may have likely interbred with ancient humans: "People on Papua New Guinea interbred with one genetically distinct Denisovan population around 46,000 years ago, the scientists estimate. Interbreeding with a second line of Denisovans took place by about 30,000 years ago and possibly as recently as 15,000 years ago."

Denisovans were not only native to Siberia and China as people living in Melanesia and South East Asia are known to also carry traces of their DNA. Some go far as to suggest that the descendants of the Denisovans may have found their way to North America.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Giants# Unsolved mysteries# Anthropology# Evolution

Comments / 145

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
27963 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The Discovery of a Giant Humanoid Skeleton Dubbed the Cor Giant Gave Fuel to Stories About the Nephilim

It is not only the Native American Mythology that has spoken about giants that once roamed the earth but per reports, there have been numerous accounts of 7-foot and taller skeletons unearthed from all over the US and around the world.

Read full story

The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians

The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.

Read full story
62 comments

The Shocking Case of the Rotenburg Cannibal

In 2002, the bizarre actions of Germany-based computer repairman, Arwin Meiwes, shocked the world. Over the course of a year, he had devoured 44 pounds of human flesh obtained from consensual cannibalism and stored in a freezer.

Read full story

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.

Read full story
24 comments
Arkansas State

A Mysterious 7 foot Tall Hairy Creature With Red Eyes Spawned the Legend of Boggy Creek

In 1971, a man named Bobby Ford of Texarkana claimed he was attacked in his house by a 7-foot-tall hairy creature with red eyes. The Texarkana Gazette reported the incident and thus the legend of the "Fouke Monster" was born. Later on, The Associated Press and United Press International wire services picked it up further fueling the Fouke frenzy across the nation.

Read full story
28 comments
Little Falls, MN

A Bone-Chilling Tale of Murder that Occurred on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Teens Tried to Commit Burglary

On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, 65-year-old Byron David Smith became fed up with the repeated burglary of his home and decided to put a stop to it by taking matters into his own hands.

Read full story
80 comments

A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands

Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.

Read full story
190 comments

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam

In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.

Read full story
259 comments

An Audacious and Extremely Risky Escape by Allied POWs that Highly Embarrassed the Nazis

Stalag Luft III was a maximum security prison camp built 100 miles from Berlin to house habitual POW escapees. The Nazis went out of their way to set up elaborate measures to discourage any breakout by establishing the prison on top of a hill made of yellow sand which was not conducive to tunneling as well as strategically placing microphones around the perimeter of the prison.

Read full story
10 comments

US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan

In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.

Read full story
917 comments
Nevada State

Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada

According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.

Read full story
155 comments

The Survivors of the Andes Crash Shocked the World When They Admitted to Cannibalism In Order to Stay Alive

The Andes crash also known as the "Miracle of the Andes" occurred in 1972 when a chartered military plane carrying an amateur rugby team bound for Chile crashed in a remote area in the Andes. Out of the 45 people onboard, consisting of rugby players, their family members, supporters, and crew members, only 16 were able to survive the 72-day ordeal before help arrived.

Read full story
99 comments

Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors

Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.

Read full story
491 comments

US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment

The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.

Read full story
365 comments

Horrific Episodes of Cannibalism Including the Dismemberment and Consumption of a 14 Year Old Occurred in Jamestown

Established in 1607, Jameston was the first permanent English colony in the New World. Even though 104 settlers made the journey across the ocean aboard three ships, the Susan Constant, Discovery, and Godspeed, only 38 managed to survive the harsh conditions they had to face in the first nine months of their arrival.

Read full story
71 comments

Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident

Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.

Read full story
374 comments

The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Lizard

Known as the Lizardman, Eric Sprague is a professional freak and sideshow performer who underwent several extreme body modifications to resemble a lizard-like being. Some of his body modifications include full-body tattoos, implants, sharpened teeth, and a split tongue.

Read full story
11 comments

One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island

During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.

Read full story
59 comments

Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles

Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.

Read full story
433 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy