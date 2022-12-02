The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia

Photo by Photo by Alex Dukhanov

In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.

The mysterious Denisovans may very well have been the last surviving hominids who were not Homo sapiens.

Another fossil tooth discovered deep in the Siberian cave was found to be 2.5 times the size of a human tooth leading some to suggest that the owner of the huge tooth may have been three times as tall as a modern 6-foot-tall man. Hugh Newman, co-author of “Giants On Record: America’s Hidden History, Secrets in the Mounds and the Smithsonian Files" is noted as saying that the Denisovans “are known to be very, very tall.”

These stories gained more traction when another stunning discovery high up in the Tibetan Plateau was made 39 years ago.

According to reports, a monk meditating in the Baishiya Karst Cave in Xiahe county in China at an altitude of 3200 meters stumbled upon a human jawbone with massive molars. Even though it was sent to scientists for further analysis, it sat on the shelf for years because scientists did not know how to classify it on account of the jaw's unusual nature.

Some suggest that part of the reason for their huge size was because the Denisovans were built for cold, high-altitude life as this excerpt explains: "One of the most notable contributions of the Denisovan genome to humanity is an allele of a gene involved in adaptation to low oxygen that allows today’s Tibetans and the Sherpa people to live at high altitude more comfortably than many other people. When discovered, this seemed odd, because modern humans did not penetrate the region until 40,000 years ago at the earliest, and the same allele is found in modern populations living much farther down. Denisova Cave itself is a relatively modest 700 metres above sea level. "

Per reports, Denisovans may have likely interbred with ancient humans: "People on Papua New Guinea interbred with one genetically distinct Denisovan population around 46,000 years ago, the scientists estimate. Interbreeding with a second line of Denisovans took place by about 30,000 years ago and possibly as recently as 15,000 years ago."

Denisovans were not only native to Siberia and China as people living in Melanesia and South East Asia are known to also carry traces of their DNA. Some go far as to suggest that the descendants of the Denisovans may have found their way to North America.