The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcL49_0jPr6Kr700
ScotlandPhoto byPhoto by George Hiles

The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.

The 72 or so tombs otherwise known as 'cairns' that dot the landscape date back 4,000 years and are objects of archaeological interest due to the mystery that surrounds how the Stone Age Orcadians buried their dead.

According to reports, Dr. Rebecca Crozier studied 12,275 bone fragments from 2 tombs that proved that the remains had been hacked to pieces prior to being mixed together in a communal grave: "The bones she examined, from about 6,000 years ago, showed mourners transferred full bodies to tombs. There, people chopped up the bodies and scraped flesh from their bones. Dr. Crozier is an archaeologist who specializes in mortuary analysis, forensic archaeology and osteology or the study of bones."

The reason for this ritual is that Orkney Islanders thought of their dead as a collective instead of individuals as this excerpt explains: "Academics believe the butchering of deceased loved ones around 6,000 years ago was done to remove their identity as individuals because dead ancestors were regarded as a collective group."

Dr. Crozier refers to this macabre behavior as “an expression of shared ancestral belonging.”

The ancient Orkney Islanders also believed that by dismembering dead family members and mixing them together they could overcome the problem of different bodies having different decay rates.

The practice of defleshing human bones is not isolated to the Orkney Islands alone but has also been reported in countries such as Turkey, the Philippines, Bolivia, and Italy.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Archaeology# Prehistoric# Unsolved mysteries# Rituals

Comments / 60

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
27170 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The Shocking Case of the Rotenburg Cannibal

In 2002, the bizarre actions of Germany-based computer repairman, Arwin Meiwes, shocked the world. Over the course of a year, he had devoured 44 pounds of human flesh obtained from consensual cannibalism and stored in a freezer.

Read full story

The Mysterious People of Diminutive Stature Who Inhabited Skara Brae 5000 Years Ago

Stories about dwarf species of human beings have been circulating for a long time, however, they have often been dismissed as ancient fiction. The discovery of a hobbit-like human species approximately the size of a 3-year-old in 2004 has had researchers and naysayers alike rethink the fact that little people did actually exist and thrive in various parts of the world, like Scotland, Hawaii, and Indonesia.

Read full story
23 comments
Arkansas State

A Mysterious 7 foot Tall Hairy Creature With Red Eyes Spawned the Legend of Boggy Creek

In 1971, a man named Bobby Ford of Texarkana claimed he was attacked in his house by a 7-foot-tall hairy creature with red eyes. The Texarkana Gazette reported the incident and thus the legend of the "Fouke Monster" was born. Later on, The Associated Press and United Press International wire services picked it up further fueling the Fouke frenzy across the nation.

Read full story
28 comments
Little Falls, MN

A Bone-Chilling Tale of Murder that Occurred on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Teens Tried to Commit Burglary

On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, 65-year-old Byron David Smith became fed up with the repeated burglary of his home and decided to put a stop to it by taking matters into his own hands.

Read full story
78 comments

A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands

Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.

Read full story
175 comments

American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam

In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.

Read full story
261 comments

An Audacious and Extremely Risky Escape by Allied POWs that Highly Embarrassed the Nazis

Stalag Luft III was a maximum security prison camp built 100 miles from Berlin to house habitual POW escapees. The Nazis went out of their way to set up elaborate measures to discourage any breakout by establishing the prison on top of a hill made of yellow sand which was not conducive to tunneling as well as strategically placing microphones around the perimeter of the prison.

Read full story
8 comments

US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan

In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.

Read full story
887 comments
Nevada State

Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada

According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.

Read full story
147 comments

The Survivors of the Andes Crash Shocked the World When They Admitted to Cannibalism In Order to Stay Alive

The Andes crash also known as the "Miracle of the Andes" occurred in 1972 when a chartered military plane carrying an amateur rugby team bound for Chile crashed in a remote area in the Andes. Out of the 45 people onboard, consisting of rugby players, their family members, supporters, and crew members, only 16 were able to survive the 72-day ordeal before help arrived.

Read full story
99 comments

Fossilized Teeth of Giant Hominid Led Scientists to Speculate That Humans May Have Had Giant Ancestors

Gigantopithecus was a massive gorilla-like creature that stood 10 feet tall and weighed upwards of 1,100 pounds making it the largest primate that ever lived. It thrived in the tropical forests of Southern China during the Pleistocene Epoch between 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago.

Read full story
460 comments

US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment

The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.

Read full story
364 comments

Horrific Episodes of Cannibalism Including the Dismemberment and Consumption of a 14 Year Old Occurred in Jamestown

Established in 1607, Jameston was the first permanent English colony in the New World. Even though 104 settlers made the journey across the ocean aboard three ships, the Susan Constant, Discovery, and Godspeed, only 38 managed to survive the harsh conditions they had to face in the first nine months of their arrival.

Read full story
71 comments

Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident

Many allied soldiers who were captured during Second World II suffered brutal torture and execution at the hands of the Japanese. One of the most harrowing tales reported was the gruesome Chichijima incident that took place on the tiny island of Chichijima located around 600 miles from Japan.

Read full story
335 comments

The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Lizard

Known as the Lizardman, Eric Sprague is a professional freak and sideshow performer who underwent several extreme body modifications to resemble a lizard-like being. Some of his body modifications include full-body tattoos, implants, sharpened teeth, and a split tongue.

Read full story
7 comments

One of the Most Vicious Episodes of the War Was the Horrific Slaughter of 97 American Prisoners at Wake Island

During the early days of the Second World War, Japan was on a rampage in the Pacific seizing islands and atolls including Wake Island. Lying around 2000 miles west of Hawaii, Wake Island was considered strategically important to American defenses in the Pacific Theatre.

Read full story
59 comments

Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles

Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.

Read full story
433 comments

The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Tiger

Dennis Avner, a US army vet, underwent 14 radical surgeries in order to morph into a feline. The number of body modifications as part of his transformation earned him a world record for "most permanent transformations to look like an animal."

Read full story
88 comments

Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity

The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."

Read full story
347 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy