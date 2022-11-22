A Bone-Chilling Tale of Murder that Occurred on Thanksgiving Day When Two Unarmed Teens Tried to Commit Burglary

Photo by Photo by taylor

On Thanksgiving Day in 2012, 65-year-old Byron David Smith became fed up with the repeated burglary of his home and decided to put a stop to it by taking matters into his own hands.

His subsequent actions resulted in the horrifying deaths of two unarmed teenagers.

A retired security-engineering officer with the U.S. State Department, Smith's home in Little Falls, Minnesota had been burglarized half a dozen times in as many months. According to reports, he set up an elaborate video surveillance system in and around his house in order to catch the perpetrators. Things came to a head on Thanksgiving day of 2012 when he pretended to leave the house but instead lay in wait for the robbers with a rifle.

The burglars in this case were two unarmed teens by the names of Haile Elaine Kifer, 18, and her cousin, Nicholas Brady, 17. Little did they know that their fate was sealed once they opened the door to the basement as this excerpt explains: "On November 22, 2012, Kifer and Brady broke into Smith's home. Video surveillance captured the teens casing the property prior to the break-in. By his own account to police, Smith was in the basement when he shot Brady twice at the top of the basement stairs, and once in the face fatally after he fell to the bottom of the stairs. Minutes later when Kifer entered the basement, he shot her at the top of the stairs. Wounded, she fell down the stairs, and after Smith's rifle jammed, he shot her multiple times in the chest with a .22-caliber revolver, dragged her across the floor to set her beside the body of her cousin, and then shot her fatally under the chin."

After committing the murders, Smith waited a day to call the cops as he did not wish to disrupt their Thanksgiving celebration.

Although the initial shootings could be justified under Minnesota's Castle Law, legal analysts opined that Smith should have stopped there instead of going for the execution-style kill. Per reports, Smith said that he planned the murders because he felt it was up to him to fix the problem: "I am not a bleeding heart liberal. I felt like I was cleaning up a mess - not like spilled food, not like vomit, not even like…not even like diarrhea - the worst mess possible. And I was stuck with it…in some tiny little respect…in some tiny little respect. I was doing my civic duty."

Smith was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.