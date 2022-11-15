US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan

Fantasy sculpture Image by Stefan Keller

In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant , the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.

The story goes that during Operation Enduring Freedom when the US military was busy fighting the Taliban in the Kandahar Province of Afghanistan, a US army squad vanished while out on patrol. A special ops unit was then tasked with finding the missing soldiers after they failed to make radio contact.

During the course of their investigation, the soldiers came upon the debris of destroyed army equipment high up in the mountains as this excerpt explains: "A "special ops task force" (branch unknown, possibly Rangers considering that the missing squad was Army) was sent to find out what had happened, and the soldiers walked along a ragged, mountainous trail until arriving at the entrance of a large cave. Pieces of broken U.S. military equipment and gear were scattered all around the clearing."

According to reports , that is when they encountered the creature who emerged from the cave and then proceeded to impale one of the soldiers with his spear. Even though the giant was only armed with a spear, the soldiers opened up with their guns and continued raining bullets on it until it was downed by the fiery hail: “Between them, the squad was armed with full-auto M4 carbines, “recon carbines” (semi-automatic), and M107 Barrett anti-materiel rifles firing .50 BMG. This much firepower concentrated on one target for one second, let alone thirty, would be extremely destructive.”

The sustained gunfire lasted all of 30 seconds after which the body of the giant was allegedly swopped up and away by a Chinook helicopter never to be seen or heard from again.