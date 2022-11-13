Vicious Red Haired Cannibalistic Giants Once Roamed Nevada

Fantasy rock warrior Image by Stefan Keller

According to the Paiute, a Native American tribe who lived in parts of Nevada, the Si Te Cah were a tribe of red-haired cannibals that preyed on the people of the Great Basin of the western United States.

Si Te Cah means "tule eaters' and refers to a fibrous water plant that the giants used to build rafts in order to escape from the Paiutes who were hunting them down.

Legend speaks about a fierce battle that was fought by a coalition of the local tribes to end the predation by the cannibalistic giants once and for all as this excerpt explains: "The neighboring tribes joined with the Paiutes to finally annihilate the Si-Te-Cah–driving them into what is now known as Lovelock Cave in western Nevada. The tribes piled brush at the cave mouth and set it on fire, killing the last of the Si-Te-Cah."

According to reports, the alleged mummified remains of these monsters were discovered after many centuries: "Many years later, in 1911, a pair of miners were excavating bat guano from Lovelock Cave for sale, when they allegedly found the mummified specimens of several Si-Te-Cah, although all of these bodies have since disappeared, leading to claims that they were in fact a hoax."

However, the discovery of 15-inch sandals, among other artifacts, from the Lovelock cave is proof enough for some that these giants in fact existed. Per the Nevada Review-Miner in 1931, two mummified giants measuring 8.5 feet and 10 feet were also discovered in the cave.

While some of the skeletons have mysteriously vanished, others were destroyed due to mining and mishandling as mentioned by Lewellyn Loud and M. R. Harrington in the University of California Publications in American Archaeology and Ethnology: “The best specimen of the adult mummies was boiled and destroyed by a local fraternal lodge, which wanted the skeleton for initiation purposes.”

In 1882, Sarah Winnemucca Hopkins, daughter of a Paiute Indian chief, wrote a book about the red-haired giants in a book named "Life Among the Piutes: Their Wrongs and Claims."