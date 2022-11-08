Horrific Episodes of Cannibalism Including the Dismemberment and Consumption of a 14 Year Old Occurred in Jamestown

Bones Photo by Chelms Varthoumlien

Established in 1607, Jameston was the first permanent English colony in the New World. Even though 104 settlers made the journey across the ocean aboard three ships, the Susan Constant, Discovery, and Godspeed, only 38 managed to survive the harsh conditions they had to face in the first nine months of their arrival.

The winter of 1609, known as the Starving Time, was particularly hard on the colonists mainly due to severe drought conditions and hostilities with the Powhatan Confederacy. The horrific plight of the colonists and the desperate measures they resorted to due to starvation was detailed by former Jamestown president George Percy in a letter: “Haveinge fedd upon our horses and other beastes as longe as they Lasted, we weare gladd to make shifte with vermin as doggs Catts, Ratts and myce…as to eate Bootes shoes or any other leather,” he wrote. “And now famin beginneinge to Looke gastely and pale in every face, thatt notheinge was Spared to mainteyne Lyfe and to doe those things which seame incredible, as to digge upp deade corpes outt of graves and to eate them. And some have Licked upp the Bloode which hathe fallen from their weake fellowes.”

Despite the grisly account, it was only in 2012 that physical evidence of cannibalism was unearthed by William Kelso, an archaeologist with Preservation Virginia, and his team. They discovered the dismembered and cannibalized remains of a 14-year-old girl nicknamed Jane in a refuse pit along with bones of dogs and horses that had been eaten by the desperate colonists.

Kelso had this to say about the discovery of Jane's skull: "There’s no doubt cannibalism happened. It says how close to failure this colony came.”

Per reports, researchers were able to determine that Jane was of British ancestry and may have come to Jameston to Jamestown on one of the resupply ships. The low levels of lead in her remains indicate that Jane may not have belonged to the upper class because the rich ate their meals from pewter dishes which caused lead poisoning.

Smithsonian forensic anthropologist Douglas Owlsley who analyzed the bones made the following observations with regard to the cut marks on Jane's jaw, face, forehead, and shinbone: "The clear intent was to remove the facial tissue and the brain for consumption. These people were in dire circumstances. So any flesh that was available would have been used. The person that was doing this was not experienced and did not know how to butcher an animal. Instead, we see hesitancy, trial, tentativeness and a total lack of experience.

Some suggest the discovery of the cannibalized remains of Jane may be just the tip of the iceberg and more such victims are just waiting to be found.