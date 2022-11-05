The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Lizard

Tattoo Photo by Brianna Tucker

Known as the Lizardman, Eric Sprague is a professional freak and sideshow performer who underwent several extreme body modifications to resemble a lizard-like being. Some of his body modifications include full-body tattoos, implants, sharpened teeth, and a split tongue.

Born in Kentucky in 1972, Sprague was a Ph.D. candidate when he began to enhance his appearance. He describes his transformation which included tattooing his entire body in this excerpt: “But beyond my tattoo ink, I also have Teflon subdermally grafted to my skull to create the implants over my eyes. My teeth have been filed down to points via dental drill, and of course, my tongue was the first surgical tongue splitting in history, it was burned in half using a biopsy laser.”

He adds that the laser surgery to get the split tongue was not only a difficult procedure to recover from but also the most painful as this excerpt explains: “The actual procedure itself was painful but if anything I’d say less than you expect for having a laser burn your tongue in half really. But the swelling afterwards was so intense. That first 48 hours afterwards was some of the worst pain that I’ve experienced.”

Some of Lizardman's sideshow acts include fire eating and breathing, the bed of nails, sword swallowing, the Human Dartboard, and the cranial corkscrew. He also achieved the Guinness World Record for 'Most weight lifted and swung from the ear lobes.'

Lizardman lives in Texas with his wife, Meghan, and their pet ferrets. In an interview, Lizardman claimed that people fetishize him on account of his appearance: “There’s definitely a fetish, whether it be for body modification or specific things. The split tongue definitely arouses a lot of interest.”