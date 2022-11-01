Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles

Crocodile Photo by Pixabay

Hunting wildlife for sport is a popular activity that can be traced back to the ancient Greeks. Later on, it became known as the favorite pastime of members of royalty and their nobles as well as among colonial rulers.

One of the animals that have been the target of hunters is the crocodile. In Sri Lanka, the British colonists killed many crocodiles primarily for their skin and head. Over the years, a blood-chilling tactic they used to lure the crocodiles has been making the rounds.

In their research paper published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, Sri Lankan wildlife experts, Anslem de Silva and Ruchira Somaweera mention how human babies were used as bait to hunt crocodiles in India, Sri Lanka, and also in America by British colonists.

Per reports, in 1894 the Record Union published a post titled “How British Sportsmen Hunt Crocodiles in India” where hunters talked about using human babies as bait to lure in the crocodiles: "The report also details that the parents of the babies were paid six cents per day and that sometimes, the parents would not even insist that the babies were returned safely. The officer also claimed that with one particular baby girl as bait, he had shot 100 crocodiles and that it was not possible to follow the same practice in Florida, in the United States, during the same period."

During that time, several newspapers like The Red Cloud Chief, The Helena Independent, Desert Evening News, and Roanoke Times, mentioned an advertisement titled “Babies wanted for crocodile bait. Will be returned alive.” which was published in a Sri Lankan newspaper named Ceylon Catholic Messenger.

The reason why this approach was used was that the British colonists believed that the crocodiles were not only attracted by the cries of the babies but also by their brown skin color.

Some accounts point towards the fact that the same tactic was also practiced by British colonists in the US in the early 20th century where babies of black parents were "rented" for two cents a day to be used as live bait in crocodile hunting.