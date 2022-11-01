The Man Who Spent a Lot of Money to Look Like a Tiger

Tiger face Photo by Kartik Iyer

Dennis Avner, a US army vet, underwent 14 radical surgeries in order to morph into a feline. The number of body modifications as part of his transformation earned him a world record for "most permanent transformations to look like an animal."

Of Native American descent, Avner was inspired to follow the ways of the tiger after a discussion he had with a medicine man as he mentions on his website: “I am Huron and following a very old tradition have transformed myself into a tiger.”

The surgeries involved the addition of whiskers, ears, and a mechanical tail among other things as this excerpt explains: "They included ops to split his top lip and make his ears pointed, silicone cheek and forehead implants, tooth filing and tattoos."

The drastic changes in his physical appearance that involved huge sums of money were shocking to many as this excerpt explains: "If you look at pictures of him, you will be truly startled. In his face is little left of a human being as we recognize it. His eyes are slanted like a cat's and he wears colored contacts. His cheeks bulge out. His teeth are sawed and carved to feline perfection. He had piercings put in for whiskers. He's tattooed with the stripes of a tiger."

Per reports, "Stalking Cat" enjoyed climbing trees and eating meat every day just as a tiger would. The only difference was that he had to go to work in order to make a living. He also made several appearances on TV such as Larry King Live, VH1's 'Totally Obsessed,' Kerrang! and Ripley's Believe It Or Not!

In 2012, Dennis Avner was found dead by suicide at his Nevada home.