Survivors Fleeing the Sinking HMS Birkenhead Jumped Right Into the Waiting Jaws of Hungry Sharks That Roamed False Bay

The HMS Birkenhead, captained by Robert Salmond, was an iron-hulled paddle steamer that had set sail from Portsmouth, England to Cape Town, South Africa. The passengers consisted mostly of soldiers going to fight in the Frontier War in South Africa.

In addition to the several British regiments onboard, the ship picked up more soldiers along the way as this excerpt explains: " Her first port of call was Queenstown (now Cobh) in Ireland, where a fresh regiment boarded the vessel bound for South Africa. These troops had never seen combat, and many had signed up to evade the hardships of the "potato famine"  in Ireland at the time. From Ireland, HMS Birkenhead set sail for South Africa to deposit her cargo of fighting men to assist in the Eighth Cape Frontier War (1850-53)."

Captain Salmond was under orders to deliver the troops as soon as possible so he chose to sail his ship close to the South African coastline in order to make good time. That proved to be a fateful decision on his part.

At 2 am on February 26, 1852, the churning paddle wheels of the Birkenhead hit an uncharted rock with horrific results as this excerpt explains: "The churning paddle wheels of the Birkenhead drove her on with such force that the rock sliced through into the hull ripping open the compartment between the engine-room and forepeak. Water flooded into the forward compartment of the lower troop deck filling it instantly. Hundreds of soldiers were trapped and drowned in their hammocks as they slept."

Those who managed to make it out quickly assembled on the deck of the floundering ship.

The naval tradition of "women and children first" was first established that day when three small boats were launched with women, children, and some of the crew. Following that, Captain Salmond instructed everyman to jump into the ocean and save themselves.

The soldier’s commanding officer immediately saw the danger in that as this excerpt explains: "Lieutenant-Colonel Seton, the soldier’s commanding officer, quickly recognised that such a rush would mean that the lifeboats could be swamped and the lives of the women and children onboard would thus be endangered. He drew his sword and ordered his men to stand fast. The untried soldiers did not move even as the ship split in two and the gallant company slipped down into the waves."

The HMS Birkenhead sank within 25 minutes of hitting the hidden rock.

Per reports, the men who jumped into the shark-infested waters were quickly picked off one by one by a variety of sharks ranging from Great whites to Tiger and Mako sharks: "After circling the survivors for a short while, they gained confidence and then began to feed on the dead and dying, before turning on the other stricken sailors. According to some accounts, the sharks appeared to have a preference for those sailors who were either naked or barely clothed." 

Those who were not victims of the savage shark attacks either died from drowning or exposure. A scant few made the 2-mile swim to the shore.

When the schooner, Lioness, arrived on the scene, they discovered that of the 643 passengers only 193 people had managed to survive the disaster.

# History# Shark attacks# Disasters# Shipwrecks# Survivors

