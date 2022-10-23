Sachamama is a Fearsome Armored Serpentine Creature that Lurks in the Peruvian Amazon

Aamzon river Image by luis deltreehd

The Amazon River, the world's largest river, harbors some scary secrets including that of a terrifying snake-like monster named Sachamama.

Sachamama is an armored serpentine creature that is said to lurk in the Peruvian Amazon. According to folklore, although it is known to suck in its prey from quite a distance, this fearsome beast is unable to chase them through the jungle on account of its large shell.

Pieces of pottery from the ancient Moche culture in Peru show the picture of a monstrous snake-like beast with tentacles and bearing a snail-like shell. The presence of the shell has led some to suggest it may not be a snake but a gigantic mollusk instead.

Over the centuries, numerous sightings of this creature have been made.

While boating on the Pastaza River, a 19th-century missionary by the name of de Vernazz is said to have shot a massive 45-foot-long sachamama as explained by this excerpt: "A look at this monster can outweigh, terrify and force into fearful respect even the bravest men. His inhalation is so great that he will suck up every dog ​​or bird that appears at a distance of six to twelve meters - depending on its size. The monster I shot from my canoe on the river Pastaza was two meters thick and fifteen meters long, but the Indians assured me that there were much larger animals of this species in the area, three to four meters in circumference and thirty to forty metres long."

Per reports, there was a sighting of Sachamama as recently as 1997 by the villagers in Nueva Tacna: "Maximo Inuacari, sitting in his boat on the Napo River nearby, began to paddle away, and as he did so he claimed that a 'monster' emerged from the jungle onto the shore behind him, having uprooted many trees and gouged a 1600' long, 30' wide trench during its noisy progression towards the river. When it finally made it to the river it created a whirlpool which sunk several boats."