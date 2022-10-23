The Fierce Woman Warriors of the Ancient Sauromatian Culture

Warrior Image by sara felde

The Sauromatian were a large confederation of ancient equestrian people of Iranian descent who migrated from Central Asia to the Ural Mountains between the 6th and 4th century BC.

Although little is known about them beyond what has been gleaned from burial data, the Sauromatians were believed to have led a military-oriented nomadic lifestyle. According to reports, they worshipped a god of fire to whom they offered horses as a sacrifice.

In this ancient culture, women were known to be fierce huntresses and warriors. Evidence shows that women comprised the majority of military burials and were given prominence. According to Hippcrates, they were prepared from birth for combat: "They [Sarmatian women] have no right breasts...for while they are yet babies their mothers make red-hot a bronze instrument constructed for this very purpose and apply it to the right breast and cauterize it, so that its growth is arrested, and all its strength and bulk are diverted to the right shoulder and right arm."

According to Herodotus, the Sauromatians were descended from Scythians and Amazons and the women continued to follow Amazon customs such as riding on horseback into battle alongside their husbands and wearing the same battle dress.

Per reports, the Sauromatian women had to kill a man in battle in order to wed.

During the 4th to 3rd centuries BCE, other nomadic tribes conquered the Sauromatians and although they tried to preserve their identity it proved to be in vain. As they were absorbed into the migrant population, the name "Sauromatian" was modified to "Sarmatian" to represent the new people formed out of these migrations.