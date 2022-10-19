A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

Shark attack Image by Xandra Iryna Rodríguez

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.

Even Herodotus mentioned horrifying shark attacks in his book as this excerpt explains: "Greek historian Hetrodotus’s infamous account in The Histories describes 300 Persian ships, commanded by the invader Mardonius, being wrecked against the cliffs of Mount Athos, and the crews being dispatched by ‘sea monsters."

In 1998, a father and son who were fishing off the coast of Rimini in Italy filmed a behemoth Great White that was almost 20 feet in length devouring their catch, a smaller thresher shark. This is considered to be the first Great White shark filmed alive in the Mediterranean.

According to reports, remains of a man, woman, and child were found in the stomach of a massive 15-foot Great White female shark caught off Capo San Croce in eastern Sicily in 1908. In addition to that, the shark had also partaken of a cow and a dog.

However, some suggest that the human remains may not have been due to a shark attack but more of an opportunistic kind as this excerpt explains: "But as damning a picture as this paints, these remains – of a man, a woman and child – were thought to have been victims of a recent tsunami caused by the Messina earthquake, and not necessarily victims of a shark." The Messina earthquake of 1908 measured 7.5 on the Richter brought on 40-foot tall waves and completely decimated the city of Messina as well as other coastal towns.