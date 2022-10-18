The Epic 1925 Cave Rescue Operation of a Trapped Kentucky Explorer That Became a Media Sensation

Cave Photo by Joshua Sortino

William Floyd Collins was a Kentucky cave explorer who became front-page news in 1925 on account of the cave rescue operation that was undertaken to get him out of a narrow crawlway he was trapped in. The epic rescue was also one of the first major stories to be broadcast over the radio.

In an effort to take advantage of the commercial potential of the caves, Collins had entered into an agreement with a neighbor to open up a small cave named Sand Cave. Tragedy struck while he was trying to widen a passage in the Sand Cave that his brother Homer would later describe in the following words: “A chimney no bigger around than your own body lined with projecting rocks that dig into your flesh and tear your clothing."

A rock collapse resulted in Collins finding himself stuck 60 feet below ground without any light as this excerpt explains: "On January 30, 1925, after several hours of work, Collins managed to squeeze through several narrow passageways; he claimed he had discovered a large grotto chamber, though this was never verified. Because his lamp was dying, he had to leave quickly before losing all light to the chamber but became trapped in a small passage on his way out. Collins accidentally knocked over his lamp, putting out the light, and was caught by a 26-pound (12 kg) rock that fell from the cave ceiling, pinning his left leg. He was trapped 150 feet (46 m) from the entrance."

Even though people came looking for Collins, they balked when they saw the narrowness of the passage that led to his location. Collins's brother Homer was able to reach him by somehow managing to crawl through the narrow passage but was unable to pull him out of the rubble that had trapped him. Although several attempts were made, including one by a newspaper reporter William Burke "Skeets" Miller who later went on to win the Pulitzer for his coverage, none proved successful.

Meanwhile, due to the wide reach of radio broadcasting, an estimated 10,000 people visited Sand Cave upon hearing the news of the rescue as this excerpt explains: "For two miles, a centipede of vehicles clogged the road leading to Sand Cave. Pastures transformed into mud parking lots. Cash nearly evaporated from banks. Restaurants ran out of food. Homes converted into temporary hotels. Accommodations became so limited that visitors paid luxury rates to nap in bathtubs. The scene resembled a carnival."

On February 4, the cave was deemed impassable following two rock collapses. When rescuers finally reached Collins on February 16th, he was already dead. However, they were unable to carry his body out of the cave on account of his trapped leg. Collins had spent 14 days trapped underground before succumbing to thirst, hunger, and hypothermia.

It was not until 2 months later that Collins's body was retrieved by his brother and friends and buried. The fame he gained from his death led to him being memorialized on his tombstone as the "Greatest Cave Explorer Ever Known"