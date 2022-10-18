The Yucca Man is a Bigfoot-like Beast of Military Legend that Lurks Around the Marine Base at 29 Palms

Mountain Image by mohamad khodaveisi

Twentynine Palms is located in San Bernadino County, California near the Joshua Tree National Park. It also houses the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center where many of the "Yucca Man" sightings have occurred.

According to legend the "Yucca Man" otherwise known as Mojave Bigfoot, the Sierra Highway Devil, and even the slightly endearing nickname “Marvin of the Mojave,” has been roaming the area for a long time before the Marine base was established: "As the area around the San Bernardino mountains began to develop in the middle of the 20th century, it seems the wild man, the Yucca Man, were pushed out of their native habitat and headfirst into developing civilization. Strange reports of large, bipedal beasts were reported as far west as Palmdale and Edwards Air Force Base."

Per reports, the security cameras at Edwards Air Force Base were the first to pick up this 10-foot-tall hairy creature who seemed to have no problem moving in and out of the AFB's underground tunnels while eluding capture. The underground tunnels are home to the military's top-secret technology.

In 1971, a Marine who was on guard duty was found unconscious with his gun bent out of shape. When questioned, he reported seeing a very hairy man as this excerpt explains: "Although he was barely coherent, the Marine managed to convey that a huge man had come out of the dark toward him. As the man drew closer, the Marine realized he was very hairy. He lifted his rifle and ordered the figure to halt, but the figure took his rifle from him, bent it in half, and knocked the Marine unconscious."

Reports of several sightings of "Yucca Man" were made in the 70s and 80s mainly near government facilities.