A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape

Prison Photo by Hédi Benyounes

Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.

Formerly the Maison Centrale (Central House) under French colonial rule, the Hoa Lo prison (meaning "fiery furnace" or "hell's hole") later housed American POWs as this excerpt explains: "During the Vietnam War, the North Vietnamese re-purposed the prison to hold POWs, and the North Vietnamese government used extreme methods of torture on Americans to extract information. Much of this torture occurred in the infamous Blue Room. Among those housed and tortured at the prison are Sen. John McCaine, Navy Cmdr. James Bond Stockdale, and Brigadier General Robinson Risner."

Despite being aware of the severe repercussions that would result if caught, on October 12, 1967 Col. McKnight escaped solitary confinement by taking out the door bolt brackets of his cell. He made a run for it with a fellow POW and got 15 miles before being caught as this excerpt explains: "He was joined by a fellow POW, Navy Lt. George Coker, as they made it through a section of housing, then on to the Red River where they swam toward the Gulf of Tonkin throughout the night. The next morning, they were recaptured, severely beaten, and put into solitary confinement for two- and one-half years where repeated beatings continued."

Upon capture, Col. McKnight was shifted to a prison called Alcatraz which was located across the Red River from the Hanoi Hilton. As a form of torture, the 6 foot 2 soldier was put in a 4 foot air raid trench for 34 days with his hands tied behind his back.

He was released in 1973 as part of Operation Homecoming and was awarded the Air Force Cross for his heroic efforts. Col. McKnight passed away on Jan. 18, 2019 at the Fleet Landing Continuing Care Center in Atlantic Beach, Florida.