A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8Ali_0iZhfks000
PrisonPhoto by Hédi Benyounes

Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.

Formerly the Maison Centrale (Central House) under French colonial rule, the Hoa Lo prison (meaning "fiery furnace" or "hell's hole") later housed American POWs as this excerpt explains: "During the Vietnam War, the North Vietnamese re-purposed the prison to hold POWs, and the North Vietnamese government used extreme methods of torture on Americans to extract information. Much of this torture occurred in the infamous Blue Room. Among those housed and tortured at the prison are Sen. John McCaine, Navy Cmdr. James Bond Stockdale, and Brigadier General Robinson Risner."

Despite being aware of the severe repercussions that would result if caught, on October 12, 1967 Col. McKnight escaped solitary confinement by taking out the door bolt brackets of his cell. He made a run for it with a fellow POW and got 15 miles before being caught as this excerpt explains: "He was joined by a fellow POW, Navy Lt. George Coker, as they made it through a section of housing, then on to the Red River where they swam toward the Gulf of Tonkin throughout the night. The next morning, they were recaptured, severely beaten, and put into solitary confinement for two- and one-half years where repeated beatings continued."

Upon capture, Col. McKnight was shifted to a prison called Alcatraz which was located across the Red River from the Hanoi Hilton. As a form of torture, the 6 foot 2 soldier was put in a 4 foot air raid trench for 34 days with his hands tied behind his back.

He was released in 1973 as part of Operation Homecoming and was awarded the Air Force Cross for his heroic efforts. Col. McKnight passed away on Jan. 18, 2019 at the Fleet Landing Continuing Care Center in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# War crimes# Atrocities# War# Torture

Comments / 119

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
18840 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.

Read full story
42 comments
Kentucky State

The Epic 1925 Cave Rescue Operation of a Trapped Kentucky Explorer That Became a Media Sensation

William Floyd Collins was a Kentucky cave explorer who became front-page news in 1925 on account of the cave rescue operation that was undertaken to get him out of a narrow crawlway he was trapped in. The epic rescue was also one of the first major stories to be broadcast over the radio.

Read full story
2 comments
Twentynine Palms, CA

The Yucca Man is a Bigfoot-like Beast of Military Legend that Lurks Around the Marine Base at 29 Palms

Twentynine Palms is located in San Bernadino County, California near the Joshua Tree National Park. It also houses the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center where many of the "Yucca Man" sightings have occurred.

Read full story
6 comments

The Brave American Serviceman Who Made a Miraculous Comeback After Being Burned Beyond Recognition

Dave Roever is a Vietnam war veteran who made a miraculous comeback after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the war. After being drafted at the height of the Vietnam war, Roever joined the navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret. He suffered horrific burns when a grenade went off in his hand as this excerpt explains: "Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months."

Read full story
20 comments

The Brave American Soldier Who Manually Bit Down on Blasting Caps to Single-Handedly Halt Vietnamese Assault

John Walter Ripley, a United States Marine Corps Colonel, was one of the few U.S. advisors to the South Vietnamese Marine Corps (VNMC) in Vietnam in 1972 when he was ordered to carry out an important mission that resulted in him hampering a major assault by the Viet Cong.

Read full story
121 comments

The Largest Arachnid Ever Recorded is Not a Dinner Plate Sized Spider But a Prehistoric Scorpion According to Fossils

Although the Goliath Birdeater and Giant Huntsman spider are contenders for the largest arachnids in the world, they have nothing on Brontoscorpio anglicus which is considered the largest arachnid ever according to fossil records.

Read full story
2 comments

Mokele-Mbembe Is Said To Be a Living Dinosaur That Lurks in the Unexplored Jungles of Africa

Even though the dinosaurs became extinct around 65 million years ago, it is not uncommon to hear about sightings of these prehistoric creatures oftentimes in remote places of the earth. Per reports, there were 20,000 reports of such sightings in this century alone!

Read full story
92 comments

Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators

Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.

Read full story
145 comments

Hitobashira: Gruesome Sacrifices in the Name of Protecting Important Buildings Against Natural Disasters

Human sacrifice was practiced in ancient times for different reasons such as obtaining good fortune or appeasing the gods. In Japan, hitobashira was a gruesome cultural practice where living humans were buried in the foundations of important buildings such as castles, bridges, dams, and tunnels.

Read full story

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.

Read full story
247 comments

A Scientist Cruelly Deprived Puppies of Sleep to Prove That Sleep Deprivation is More Fatal Than Lack of Food

At the International Congress of Medicine held in1894, a Russian biochemist named Maria Mikhailovna Manaseina made a presentation on the sleep deprivation experiment she and her lab mates had conducted on 10 puppies. Per reports, the puppies who were kept awake and in constant motion as part of the experiment all died within 4 to 5 days.

Read full story
15 comments
Manhattan, NY

Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship

In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.

Read full story
3 comments

Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans

In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.

Read full story
378 comments

The Man Who is Taking Body Art to the Next Level

Michel Faro Prado, a Brazilian tattoo artist, has undergone several extreme body modification procedures over the last 5 years in his quest to look like the devil. Known as Diabao or Human Satan, he and his wife, the Demon Woman who is also a body modification enthusiast, have taken over social media by storm with their transformations.

Read full story
9 comments

The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle

Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!

Read full story
81 comments

The Pompeii Worm is the Most Heat Tolerant Animal on Earth

Deep waterPhoto by Clément M. Though Pompeii worms were initially discovered in the 1980s by French researchers, it was not until 21 years later that it was identified as the most heat-tolerant animal on earth. The Pompeii worm otherwise referred to as the "bristle worm" is an extremophile that can be found near "chimneys" deep in the Pacific Ocean from where superheated water is discharged from within the Earth’s crust.

Read full story
1 comments

Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark

Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.

Read full story
1 comments

Kalia Was a Maneating Crocodile That Menaced the Area Around the Dhamara River For Over 50 Years

In addition to being known as the largest reptile on earth, saltwater crocodiles are also formidable predators. Their jaws not only have the strongest bite in the animal world but the fact that they are able to hold their breath for long periods of time makes it possible for them to prey on terrestrial animals.

Read full story
11 comments

Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth

Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy