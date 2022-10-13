Mokele-Mbembe Is Said To Be a Living Dinosaur That Lurks in the Unexplored Jungles of Africa

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IiBCp_0iXq8JaC00
DinosaurPhoto by Jemimah Gray

Even though the dinosaurs became extinct around 65 million years ago, it is not uncommon to hear about sightings of these prehistoric creatures oftentimes in remote places of the earth. Per reports, there were 20,000 reports of such sightings in this century alone!

About 40% of these prehistoric sightings are reported from Africa. The Dark continent hides many mysteries in its impenetrable jungles including that of Mokele-Mbembe, a large reptile-like creature with a long neck and tail that is said to call the remote areas of the northern Congo-Brazzaville home. According to reports, at least 50 expeditions tried to solve the mystery of this elusive beast but came up empty-handed except for a large claw-shaped footprint that was discovered by a French missionary in 1776.

Said to inhabit swamps, lakes, and rivers, Mokele-Mbembe has been described as a bulky, amphibious creature that resembles the prehistoric apatosaurus. Apatosaurus was a herbivorous dinosaur that lived during the Jurassic period and was known to grow up to 75 feet in length.

Legend has it that Mokele-Mbembe likes to feed on crocodiles, hippos, and elephants.

Conservation biologist and an expert in tropical rainforests, Bill Laurance suggests Mokele-Mbembe may be Africa's version of the Loch Ness Monster: "I'd put Mokele-mbembe in the same category as the Loch Ness Monster. My gut sense is that the likelihood of the creature actually existing today is small. However, one thing you learn early on in science is never say never. We are still discovering new species all the time."

# History# Unsolved mystery# wildlife# dinosaurs# Horror

Comments / 92

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
18566 followers

