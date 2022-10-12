Unit 731 Conducted Sickening Biological Experiments in Which Women and Children Became Walking Disease Incubators

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35olcj_0iVly5zv00
JapanPhoto by Clay Banks

Unit 731, otherwise known as Manshu Detachment 731 or Kamo Detachment was a covert unit of the Imperial Japanese Army that conducted gruesome biological and chemical experiments on live test subjects during the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-45) and World War II.

Although Unit 731 started as a normal public health agency that investigated the effects of disease and injury on the fighting ability of the military, it gradually evolved into something sinister as this excerpt explains: "Unit 731 eventually grew into an assembly line for weaponized diseases that, if fully deployed, could have killed everyone on Earth several times over. All this “progress” was, of course, built on the limitless suffering of human prisoners, who were held as test subjects and walking disease incubators until Unit 731 disbanded at the end of the war."

The goal of Unit 731 was to develop weapons of mass destruction to be used against the Chinese as well as the United States as this excerpt explains: "It is becoming evident that the Japanese officers in charge of the program hoped to use their weapons against the United States. They proposed using balloon bombs to carry disease to America, and they had a plan in the summer of 1945 to use kamikaze pilots to dump plague-infected fleas on San Diego."

The live test subjects referred to internally as "logs," were mostly Chinese prisoners including children and pregnant mothers.

According to reports, some of the horrific experiments carried out disease injections, controlled dehydration, hypobaric chamber experiments, biological weapons testing, vivisection, amputation, and weapons testing.

Although an accurate number of the people killed as a result of their "field testing" is not available, it is well known that as part of their germ warfare testing, clay bomb casings each packed with 30,000 fleas carrying the plague bacillus were dropped over the Chinese village of Quzhou on October 4, 1940. An estimated 2,000 people died as a result, not including the additional 1,000 in a nearby village who were also infected. Another 6000 people in the area were killed in anthrax attacks.

Following the end of the war, those who perpetuated these atrocities largely returned to civilian life in Japan and some even became esteemed faculty members.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# War cromes# Atrocities# War# Biological warfare

Comments / 155

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
18019 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

A 6 Foot American Soldier Was Forced to Spend 34 Days in a 4 Foot Trench as Punishment For a Daring Escape

Colonel George Grigsby McKnight was an American soldier who was shot down and imprisoned in North Vietnam for over 7 years. Initially, he was incarcerated in the infamous Hoa Lo Prison otherwise called the Hanoi Hilton in Vietnam by American POWs but was later transfered to another prison following a daring escape attempt.

Read full story
99 comments

The Largest Arachnid Ever Recorded is Not a Dinner Plate Sized Spider But a Prehistoric Scorpion According to Fossils

Although the Goliath Birdeater and Giant Huntsman spider are contenders for the largest arachnids in the world, they have nothing on Brontoscorpio anglicus which is considered the largest arachnid ever according to fossil records.

Read full story
2 comments

Mokele-Mbembe Is Said To Be a Living Dinosaur That Lurks in the Unexplored Jungles of Africa

Even though the dinosaurs became extinct around 65 million years ago, it is not uncommon to hear about sightings of these prehistoric creatures oftentimes in remote places of the earth. Per reports, there were 20,000 reports of such sightings in this century alone!

Read full story
83 comments

Hitobashira: Gruesome Sacrifices in the Name of Protecting Important Buildings Against Natural Disasters

Human sacrifice was practiced in ancient times for different reasons such as obtaining good fortune or appeasing the gods. In Japan, hitobashira was a gruesome cultural practice where living humans were buried in the foundations of important buildings such as castles, bridges, dams, and tunnels.

Read full story

Captured Allied Soldiers Were Cruelly Forced Into Tiny Bamboo Cages and Fed to Vicious Sharks in the Pig Basket Atrocity

Following their surrender to the Japanese Imperial Army in East Java, Indonesia in 1942, around 200 Allied soldiers took to the hills around Malang to form pockets of guerilla resistance. They were eventually captured by the Kempetai, the military police arm of the Imperial Japanese Army and what resulted was a horrific war crime known as the Pig Basket atrocity.

Read full story
238 comments

A Scientist Cruelly Deprived Puppies of Sleep to Prove That Sleep Deprivation is More Fatal Than Lack of Food

At the International Congress of Medicine held in1894, a Russian biochemist named Maria Mikhailovna Manaseina made a presentation on the sleep deprivation experiment she and her lab mates had conducted on 10 puppies. Per reports, the puppies who were kept awake and in constant motion as part of the experiment all died within 4 to 5 days.

Read full story
15 comments
Manhattan, NY

Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant Ship

In 1982, the excavation of a preconstruction site at 175 Water Street in Manhattan, New York revealed the hull of an 18th-century merchant ship that was buried 21 feet under the street level.

Read full story
3 comments

Bones Discovered in Prehistoric Cemetery Could Belong To a Giant Race of Humans

In 1890, anthropologist Georges Vacher de Lapoug stumbled upon human bones of gigantic proportions while excavating an ancient cemetery in Castelnau, France. The discovery led him to believe that the bones belonged to one of the largest humans ever to exist on earth.

Read full story
375 comments

The Man Who is Taking Body Art to the Next Level

Michel Faro Prado, a Brazilian tattoo artist, has undergone several extreme body modification procedures over the last 5 years in his quest to look like the devil. Known as Diabao or Human Satan, he and his wife, the Demon Woman who is also a body modification enthusiast, have taken over social media by storm with their transformations.

Read full story
9 comments

The Last Meal of this Massive 23-Foot Long Great White Shark Consisted of a Blue Shark, a Dolphin, and a Turtle

Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!

Read full story
76 comments

The Pompeii Worm is the Most Heat Tolerant Animal on Earth

Deep waterPhoto by Clément M. Though Pompeii worms were initially discovered in the 1980s by French researchers, it was not until 21 years later that it was identified as the most heat-tolerant animal on earth. The Pompeii worm otherwise referred to as the "bristle worm" is an extremophile that can be found near "chimneys" deep in the Pacific Ocean from where superheated water is discharged from within the Earth’s crust.

Read full story
1 comments

Squalicorax Was Known as the Dinosaur Devouring Shark

Squalicorax, also known as the crow shark, was a prehistoric shark that live 70-80 million years ago during the middle to the late Cretaceous period. Its most distinctive feature was its formidable teeth which are described as finely serrated blades.

Read full story
1 comments

Kalia Was a Maneating Crocodile That Menaced the Area Around the Dhamara River For Over 50 Years

In addition to being known as the largest reptile on earth, saltwater crocodiles are also formidable predators. Their jaws not only have the strongest bite in the animal world but the fact that they are able to hold their breath for long periods of time makes it possible for them to prey on terrestrial animals.

Read full story
11 comments

Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth

Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.

Read full story
35 comments

Krys, a Two-Ton Crocodile, Was Named After the Glamorous Hunter Who Shot Him for His Hide

Krys was a massive saltwater crocodile that was shot and killed by the famous crocodile hunter of the Gulf, Krystina Pawlowski. The kill happened with a single shot at the banks of the Norman River in 1957 and not only earned her the name One Shot but also a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Read full story
6 comments

Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004

On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.

Read full story
148 comments
East Moriches, NY

The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSB

On July 17, 1996, Trans World Airlines Flight 800 exploded midair over the Atlantic Ocean killing all 230 souls onboard. Despite a four-year investigation, considered to be the longest and priciest at $40 million in the history of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the source of the explosion still remains a mystery.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in Korea

21-year-old Ellie Lam was a Canadian student whose body was discovered in a rooftop water tank of the Cecil Hotel in 2013. To this date, it is not clear how or why it happened. Nevertheless, the events surrounding her death have led to widespread speculation such as the involvement of evil spirits.

Read full story
4 comments

Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia

Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.

Read full story
295 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy