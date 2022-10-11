Hitobashira: Gruesome Sacrifices in the Name of Protecting Important Buildings Against Natural Disasters

Japan Photo by Manuel Cosentino

Human sacrifice was practiced in ancient times for different reasons such as obtaining good fortune or appeasing the gods. In Japan, hitobashira was a gruesome cultural practice where living humans were buried in the foundations of important buildings such as castles, bridges, dams, and tunnels.

Hitobashira was offered to the Shinto gods in order to protect the structural integrity of important buildings from natural and man-made disasters as this excerpt explains: "This form of sacrifice was used as a magical ward for the building being constructed. It was believed that the sacrifice of a human soul would appease the nature spirits in an area—particularly the river spirits in areas where flooding was common. They were also used to ward castles against assault, fire, and other disasters both man-made and natural."

Although this practice is believed to have died out in the 6th century, some suggest it was still being practiced in the 20th century.

According to reports, Maruoka Castle, one of the oldest surviving castles in Japan has a human sacrifice or hitobashira in the central pillar of the keep. Legend has it that a human sacrifice was required in order to improve the castle's stability and a woman named Oshizu offered to be a hitobashira on the promise that her son would be made a samurai. However, the promise was not fulfilled, and ever since the castle would overflow whenever it rained which led to rumors that it was Oshizu's tears of sorrow.

Visitors to Japan can find stones with the names of those sacrificed for hitobashira at temples and castles.