A Scientist Cruelly Deprived Puppies of Sleep to Prove That Sleep Deprivation is More Fatal Than Lack of Food

Puppies Photo by Bharathi Kannan

At the International Congress of Medicine held in1894, a Russian biochemist named Maria Mikhailovna Manaseina made a presentation on the sleep deprivation experiment she and her lab mates had conducted on 10 puppies. Per reports, the puppies who were kept awake and in constant motion as part of the experiment all died within 4 to 5 days.

One of the first women in the Russian Empire to graduate in medicine, Maria Mikhailovna Manaseina is considered a pioneer in the field of somnology. According to reports, her most distinguished contribution in the field of Neuroscience was her research on sleep deprivation.

In her pioneering study, 10 puppies between 2-4 months of age were kept permanently awake but not denied food. They all died within 4 to 5 days. Meanwhile, a control group of puppies who were deprived of food for 20-25 days still managed to survive and were able to bounce back.

Her experiments with the puppies made her conclude that sleep deprivation causes brain death as this excerpt explains: "Autopsies revealed that the puppies’ tissues were in bad repair, particularly in the brain, which was rife with hemorrhages, damaged blood vessels and other gruesome features. Sleep, Manaseina concluded, is not a useless habit. It does something profound for brain health."

In 1898, Italian physiologists Lamberto Daddi and Giulio Tarozzi conducted similar sleep deprivation on dogs by walking them. All the dogs died in 9 to 17 days due to lack of sleep as this excerpt explains: "In the histological study performed by Daddi, degenerative alterations, mainly represented by chromatolytic changes, were observed in neurons of the spinal ganglia, Purkinje cells of the cerebellum, and neurons of the frontal cortex. Daddi ascribed these changes to a state of autointoxication of the brain during insomnia."