Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth

Turkey Photo by Olga Subach

Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.

It is also considered to be the site of the world's oldest temple as this excerpt explains: "Recently, archaeologists have agreed that this temple was most likely used as a space for hunter-gatherers to hone their skills and prepare to hunt. It was also used as a temple for religious practices and worship where hunter-gatherers could pray to and thank the gods before going out to hunt."

The site consists of large circular structures which are supported by pillars that have drawings and carvings on them of animals such as lions, scorpions, and vultures.

Per reports, Göbekli Tepe sits at the northern edge of the Fertile Crescent described as: "An arc of mild climate and arable land from the Persian Gulf to present-day Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, and Egypt—and would have attracted hunter-gatherers from Africa and the Levant." Klaus Schmidt, a member of the German Archaeological Institute referred to it as humanity's first "cathedral on a hill." because of its fame as a place of worship.

These megaliths or massive carved stones are believed to be made by prehistoric people around 11,000 years ago. What makes this archeological site more amazing is that it was crafted at a time before the discovery of metals or pottery.

Plans by the Turkish Ministry of Tourism are underway to preserve this site.