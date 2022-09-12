Settlers Discovered Mysterious Gigantic Skeletons in West Virginia

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEQt9_0hrzM9GQ00
Burial moundPhoto by Sara Gacic

Stories of mysterious gigantic skeletons found in several places in West Virginia have been circulating since the arrival of white settlers to the area. These "giant" skeletons were discovered not only in burial mounds but also while excavating the ground in the early days of coal mining.

When the Grave Creek Mound was dug up in 1838, it led to the discovery of giant skeletons that were claimed to be 8 feet long. According to reports, these burial mounds were built by a race that lived in the area before the Native Americans and the human remains found within are thought to be those of chiefs or shamans.

One of the first sightings of these giant skeletons was made by a man named Jack Parsons who noticed a bone sticking out of the recently flooded Cheat River. Upon further examination, he discovered that the bone, a femur, was seven inches longer than his as described in this excerpt: "One of the first reports of a giant occurred in 1774 when Jack Parsons was walking along the recently flooded Cheat River. When he noticed some bones protruding from the ground, he pulled a femur from the soil, and when he compared it to his own, it was seven inches longer. He then removed the rest of the bones and laid them out, estimating that it would have stood about eight feet tall." Later on, settlers in the area would discover more of the mysterious "giant" skeletons which resulted in the name "Giant Town."

In other reports, some skeletons that were uncovered were said to be over 10 feet in length as this excerpt from the Western Literary Messenger explains: “A day or two since, some workman engaged in subsoiling the grounds of Sheriff Wickham, at his vineyard in East Wheeling, came across a human skeleton. Although much decayed, there was little difficulty in identifying it by placing the bones, which could not have had belonged to other than a human body, in their original position. The impression made from the skeleton itself was measured by the Sheriff and a brother in the craft locale, both of whom were prepared to swear that it was 10 feet, 9 inches in length. Its jaws and teeth were almost as large as those of a horse. The bones are to be seen at the Sheriff’s office.”

Despite these claims, scholars are not fully convinced that a race of giants predating the Native Americans existed but instead attribute it to inaccurate measurements and misidentification due to the lack of proper scientific training.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Unsolved mysteries# Myths# Urban legends# Archaeology

Comments / 237

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
14136 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Los Angeles, CA

The Bizarre Events Surrounding Ellie Lam's Death in 2013 Fueled Rampant Speculation of Paranormal Activity

21-year-old Ellie Lam was a Canadian student whose body was discovered in a rooftop water tank of the Cecil Hotel in 2013. To this date, it is not clear how or why it happened. Nevertheless, the events surrounding her death have led to widespread speculation such as the involvement of evil spirits.

Read full story
1 comments
Utah State

What Lies Beneath: The Terrifying Legend of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah

Bear Lake, the second largest freshwater lake in Utah, is 20 miles long and 8 miles wide. It is well known as an outdoor destination on account of its sandy beaches, blue waters, and a variety of water-related activities that tourists can partake in.

Read full story
7 comments

The Horrifying Story of How Soldiers Were Savagely Mauled by Crocodiles in the Ramree Island Massacre

Ramree Island is located off the coast of Burma, in the Bay of Bengal. During the Second World War, the Battle of Ramree Island was fought between the British and Japanese from January 14 to February 22, 1945.

Read full story
144 comments

The Staggering Number of Lives Lost From the Sinking of the MV Goya Makes It One of the Deadliest Disasters at Sea

The MV Goya was a Norwegian vessel commandeered by the Germans when they invaded Norway during the Second World War. As part of Operation Hannibal, it was repurposed by the nazis to transport civilians and military troops.

Read full story
7 comments

The Derveni Papyrus is Considered the Oldest Manuscript in Europe

The Derveni Papyrus is considered the oldest manuscript in Europe and was discovered by accident in 1962 by road workers in a nobleman's tomb in Northern Greece. The name of this papyrus can be traced to the area it was discovered as this excerpt explains: "The papyrus was discovered in 1962 among the remnants of a funeral pyre in one of the tombs in the area, which has also yielded extremely rich artifacts, primarily items of metalware."

Read full story
Leonardtown, MD

The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of Witchcraft

A resident of Leonardtown, Maryland, Moll Dyer was accused of witchcraft during the 1600s. Her harrowing story in turn spawned several local tales and is even said to have been the inspiration behind the 1999 movie The Blair Witch Project.

Read full story
14 comments

Helicoprion Was a Shark-Like Fish With a Feeding Apparatus That Resembled a Buzzsaw

The prehistoric Helicoprion, which means "Spiral Saw," had a very unusual feeding apparatus that a scientist described as follows: "A permanently-tensed party favor studded with a fearsomely pointed dentition." The scientist was none other than geologist Alexander Petrovich Karpinsky who coined the name Helicoprion after discovering a whorl specimen in the Ural Mountains back in 1899.

Read full story

Elizabeth Bathory, Dubbed The Blood Countess, Was the Most Vicious Serial Murderer of Her Time

Countless stories have circulated about the horrific acts of violence allegedly committed by Elizabeth Bathory which resulted in her earning her infamous moniker the "Blood Countess." She is rumored to have tortured and killed 650 victims consisting of girls and young women during the period between 1590 and 1610.

Read full story
15 comments
Las Vegas, NV

A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to Death

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn who made up the famous entertainer duo Siegfried and Roy have dazzled audiences the world over with their shows featuring white lions and white tigers. Unfortunately for them, their career performing with exotic animals came to a nasty end when Mantacore, a white tiger, attacked and severely injured Roy.

Read full story
15 comments

A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan

The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.

Read full story
18 comments

The Arctic's Crew Escaped on Lifeboats Leaving Hundreds to Die in One of the Deadliest Shipwrecks in History

Lauded for its speed and its ability to cross the Atlantic in a mere nine days, the 284-foot-long American paddle steamer named the SS Arctic was one of the most celebrated of the four steamers owned by the Collins Line. On September 27, 1854, the steamer was en route from Liverpool, England to New York when it collided with another steamship, The Vesta, near Newfoundland.

Read full story
38 comments

The Prehistoric Titanoboa is the Largest Snake Ever Discovered

The average boa which is typically 15 feet long and weighs an impressive 500 pounds has nothing on Titanoboa which is known to reach lengths of up to 50 feet and weigh a cool 2500 pounds! It's a good thing therefore that they existed during the Paleocene period which followed the extinction of the dinosaurs.

Read full story
2 comments

The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas

On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.

Read full story

The Horrific Mount Erebus Plane Crash Remains New Zealand's Worst Peacetime Disaster

On 28 November 1979, Air New Zealand Flight 901, a scheduled sightseeing flight over Antarctica came to an abrupt end when it crashed head-on into the slopes of Mount Erebus. 237 passengers and 20 crew members were lost in what remains New Zealand's worst peacetime disaster.

Read full story
1 comments

A 1000 Pound Male Saltie Named Jaws III Who Was Brutally Possessive of His Space

According to Wikipedia, the saltwater crocodile or saltie is the largest living reptile and crocodilian known. While males grow to a length of up to 6 m (20 ft), rarely exceeding 6.3 m (21 ft) or weight of 1,000–1,300 kg (2,200–2,900 lb), females tend to be much smaller and rarely surpass 3 m (10 ft).

Read full story
33 comments

Tragedy Struck When the SS Mont-Blanc’s Munitions Cargo Exploded Sending a Vast Mushroom Cloud Into the Sky

On December 6, 1917, the SS Mont Blanc, heavily laden with a highly volatile cargo consisting of wet and dry 2300 tons of picric acid, 500 tons of TNT, and 10 tons of guncotton collided with a Norwegian ship resulting in what is now referred to as the Halifax Explosion.

Read full story
5 comments

Gustave, a Legendary Nile Crocodile, Mauled Over 300 People to Death

This fearsome beast, nicknamed Gustave, is said to have killed at least 300 people. Stalking the shores of Lake Tanganyika and Ruzizi River in the African nation of Burundi, this man-eater is estimated to be 20 feet in length and weighs a massive 2000 pounds.

Read full story
166 comments

Tutoria, a Non Profit, Provides Free Tutoring for English Language Learners

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), students in the United States who were English learners (ELs) number over 5 million and make up 10% of US K-12 classrooms in 2019. That is in addition to millions of adults, including college students who are also taking ESL classes in the US.

Read full story
1 comments

Survivors of the Deadliest Peacetime Shipwreck in Maritime History Were Savagely Mauled by Sharks

MV Doña Paz was a Japanese-built and Philippine-registered passenger ferry that sank after colliding with the oil tanker Vector on December 20, 1987. The Dona Paz was en route to Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, from Leyte Island when the collision with the tanker happened.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy