A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to Death

White tigerPhoto by Juan Camilo Guarin P

Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn who made up the famous entertainer duo Siegfried and Roy have dazzled audiences the world over with their shows featuring white lions and white tigers. Unfortunately for them, their career performing with exotic animals came to a nasty end when Mantacore, a white tiger, attacked and severely injured Roy.

On October 3rd,2003 which also happened to be Roy's birthday, he was performing a show at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas when the horrifying attack occurred.

As part of the performance, Roy held up the microphone to the then 7-year-old Mantacore in order for the white tiger to say "hello" to the audience when all hell broke lose as this excerpt explains: "What Roy did was, instead of walking Mantacore in a circle, as is usually done, he just used his arm to steer him right back into his body, in a pirouette motion," he says. "Mantacore's face was right in [Horn's] midsection. By Roy not following the correct procedure, it fed into confusion and rebellion. Horn improvised and asked Mantacore if he'd like to say "hello" to the audience, but Mantacore bit at Horn's arm, and grabbed his sleeve in his mouth. Horn repeatedly said "no" and tapped the animal on the nose with the microphone until he let go. Mantacore then swiped at Horn's feet, knocking him to the floor. He then leaped at him, bit into his neck, and carried him off backstage."

A witness to the incident claims that it took 4 men and a fire extinguisher to get the tiger off Roy. By then, Roy had suffered life-threatening injuries to his vertebra and a major artery which resulted in a stroke. According to reports, following the attack, Mantacore returned to his kennel for dinner.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Roy Mantacore survived the incident. Per reports, he became ill due to Covid-19 and passed away in 2020. Mantacore the tiger died in 2017 following a brief illness.

