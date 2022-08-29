The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas

On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.

He was aboard the Abracadabra at that time, a boat captained by Ron Rieba of Florida.

The battle between Reesha and the 1,200-pound blue marlin lasted an exhausting 32 hours and 40 minutes as this excerpt explains: "No one slept during the fight, and Rieba stayed at the helm. Angler Resha was fed by the crew in the fighting chair, like a prisoner during the epic battle. Wet towels were spread over his legs, and water poured over his head to protect and cool him against the blazing Bahamas sun. Resha even had to relieve himself in the fighting chair, since if anyone but him touched the rod or reel it would disqualify the catch."

Per reports, Reesha could not stand after spending so many hours in the fighting chair gripping onto the rod with all his might.

Fishing out of Marsh Harbor, witnesses say the marlin was so big that when it swam beneath the 46-foot Bertram, the bill of the fish could be seen on one side and the tail on the other side of the boat. Unfortunately for Reesha but fortunately for the marlin, the leader snapped enabling the fish to make a getaway.

Epic fish fights dictate that anglers prepare for them by being in good physical condition as famous angler Al Pflueger explains: "The average person doesn't have the endurance to fight big fish, like tarpon or billfish, for the length of time it typically takes to land them. That's why I worked out every day to stay in shape. I also did a lot of bicycle work, because it builds leg endurance. Standing on a poling or casting platform for 10 hours a day can be tough on even a young guy, and it's brutal when you're older."

