Tragedy Struck When the SS Mont-Blanc’s Munitions Cargo Exploded Sending a Vast Mushroom Cloud Into the Sky

On December 6, 1917, the SS Mont Blanc, heavily laden with a highly volatile cargo consisting of wet and dry 2300 tons of picric acid, 500 tons of TNT, and 10 tons of guncotton collided with a Norwegian ship resulting in what is now referred to as the Halifax Explosion.

The SS Mont Blanc was a freighter on her way to Halifax, Nova Scotia to join a convoy bound for Europe when disaster struck. Upon colliding with the SS Imo, the resulting sparks ignited the highly volatile munitions cargo leading to a massive explosion and a tsunami that swept through the harbor as this excerpt explains: "A tsunami swept through the harbor and a pressure wave flattened buildings and felled trees as though they were matchsticks. Burning debris rained in all directions and the other offender, Imo, was cast on shore." Per reports, the tsunami created by the blast wiped out a Mi'kmaq settlement that had lived in the area for generations.

The scale of the explosion can be gauged by the fact that a gun barrel from the freighter was found 3.4 miles away from where the collision had occurred.

When the freighter was obliterated, the severity of the explosion was said to have sent a huge mushroom cloud into the sky and shrapnel in every direction resulting in a large number of casualties as this excerpt explains: "Casualties included about 2,000 known dead and some 9,000 injured. More than 1,600 houses were leveled by the explosion, with another 12,000 damaged. The explosion blew the Mont-Blanc into shrapnel, which may have injured many people in the blast zone; about 250 people lost an eye to either the shrapnel or in-blown window glass shards, and 37 people were blinded. The blast was regarded as the largest man-made explosion disaster in history until Hiroshima."

Initially, the entire blame for the disaster was put on the SS Mont Blanc, however, after repeated appeals to the Supreme Court of Canada, it was agreed upon that both vessels were equally to blame for what happened.