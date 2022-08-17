Helen Gibson Is Referred to As the First Stuntwoman in Hollywood History

Roll of film Photo by Anika Mikkelson

Helen Gibson, born Rose August Wenger in 1872, is considered to be the first stuntwoman in Hollywood history. It is said that her father was hoping for a boy and encouraged his daughter to grow up as a tomboy which eventually paved the way for her to join a Wild West show.

There, she not only learned to become an amazing horse rider but would also meet her future husband as this excerpt explains: "She managed to ride so well that she could pick up a handkerchief from the ground while riding a horse at a gallop, despite the danger of being kicked in the head. After this, she married a rodeo performer, and the couple earned their money by winning races where they stood on the horse’s back."

She gained an entry into the movie industry by acting in the Hazards of Helen which was an American adventure film series of 119 twelve-minute episodes released over a span of slightly more than two years by the Kalem Company between November 7, 1914, and February 24, 1917. According to reports, it was during the shoot for one of the films that she performed her most dangerous stunt which involved: "A leap from the roof of a station onto the top of a moving train in the A Girl's Grit episode. The distance between station roof and train top was accurately measured, and she practiced the jump with the train standing still. The train had to be moving on camera for about a quarter mile and its accelerating velocity was timed to the second. She leapt without hesitation and landed correctly, but the train's motion made her roll toward the end of the car. She caught hold of an air vent and hung on, dangling over the edge to increase the effect on the screen. She suffered only a few bruises."

During this time, the heroine of Hazards of Helen, Helen Holmes took ill and Helen Gibson took her place for two episodes. She impressed everyone so much that she replaced Helen Holmes as the new heroine of the series.

Later on, she doubled for a number of Hollywood actresses such as Marie Dressler, Edna May Oliver, Ethel Barrymore, Marjorie Main, and Louise Fazenda before retiring in 1962.

Helen Gibson passed away at age 85 in 1977.