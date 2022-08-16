The Culpeper Switch Was a Bunker Built To Store Vast Amounts of Money, in Case of a Nuclear Apocalypse

Cash Photo by Pepi Stojanovski

Imagine a bunker, think 135,000 square feet, constructed for the sole purpose of keeping the banks running in case of a nuclear apocalypse. Named the Culpeper Switch, this sprawling underground facility was constructed in the town of Culpeper, Virginia in 1969.

The purpose of this underground bunker was to house both Federal Reserve employees and vast amounts of money to the tune of $4 billion in order to restart the economy after the nuclear fallout. This excerpt further explains the reason for why the Culpeper Switch was built: "The underground compound was supposed to serve as the country’s Federal Reserve headquarters in case of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union. If things were looking particularly dicey with the Reds, a select group of Federal Reserve employees and their families were instructed to hightail it over to the Culpeper Switch."

In addition to the money which was stored in a vault, the Culpeper Switch was also home to a state of the art communications network called the Fed Wire which was supposed to enable banks to talk to each other and exchange money even during a nuclear catastrophe. Suffice to say, some thought it silly as this excerpt explains: "But what good is $4 billion in currency and a national computer network if most of the United States looks like a scene from one of the Twilight Zone’s darker episodes? That’s what many politicians couldn’t help but ask. Despite the fact that a new executive order signed by President Nixon in 1969 explicitly called on the Fed to make just those kinds of preparation."

The Federal Reserve moved out of the facility in the 1990s and because they were no private buyers willing to purchase it, the bunker was donated to the Library of Congress and has been renamed as the National Audio Visual Conservation Center.