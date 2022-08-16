How a Butter Sauce Transformed this European Café into All the Rage

Butter Photo by Sorin Gheorghita

Café de Paris butter is a flavored butter for steak that’s infused with a tantalizing mix of herbs, spices, and savory condiments. When it is drizzled over a sizzling hot entrecôte or a thin, boneless ribeye steak, it is called "entrecôte Café de Paris."

This secret recipe put the Café de Paris restaurant on the map back in the 1930s when Mr. Boubier, the father-in-law of the restaurant owner, Arthur-François (Freddy) Dumont, came up with the secret recipe for the butter-based sauce. The popularity of the butter made it very difficult for diners to obtain seats in the Geneva-based restaurant.

This excerpt explains how the famous sauce is served to patrons: "The Café de Paris serves its entrecôte on a bed of the sauce, on a platter kept hot atop a trivet with a warming candle in the base. Initially, the sauce is a stiff whipped froth, tawny in color, but as it melts down to a liquid it reverts to its natural creamy pea-soup-green color. At the Entrecôte groups of restaurants, the sauce is served as a creamy pea-soup-green liquid from the outset rather than as a whipped froth, it is less prone to separate, and it is less salty."

Creator and owner of the Chef Not Required Blog, Lee-Ann describes the memorable butter as follows: "For me, Cafe de Paris butter is the king of flavored or compound butter. It's a savory combination of garlic, herbs, mustard, and lemon (to name a few!), the exact recipe being a long-held secret. The perfect steak butter, that turns into a gorgeous Cafe de Paris sauce once it hits your warm steak. So divine! Plus it's "no cook" - as a cook I love that! Keep some stashed in your freezer for your next steak dinner!"

