The Longest Hallway in the US Is 602 Feet Taller Than the Statue of Liberty!

Office hallway Photo by Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd

If you're thinking it's MIT's Infinite Corridor that runs an impressive 823 feet, then you may be in for a big surprise as there is another hallway that runs a cool 907 feet. For a little perspective, try comparing it to the Statue of Liberty which is 305 feet tall, the Gateway Arch which is 630 feet and the Golden Gate Bridge stands at 746 feet in height.

The longest hallway in the US is in the sprawling premises of Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) in South Florida.

Recently, a female office worker writing with the name herekittyx on Reddit, posted a picture of the hallway and a plaque next to it that compares the hallway to the height of the Statue of Liberty, Gateway Arch, and Golden Gate Bridge along with the caption: "I work in the building with the longest hallway in America." She also added this post to go with the now viral picture: "When I Googled the longest hallway in America, it says it's at MIT and the length of that one is 825ft. The hallway she is referring to is known colloquially as the "Infinite Corridor" and runs through the main buildings of MIT." However, the hallway in the office building she works in beats MIT's Infinite Corridor by 82 feet.

Per reports, the post set Reddit on fire leading to upwards of 70,000 upvotes and numerous comments, some hilarious. One quip was from chazwhiz who said: "Gotta love the commute," while KnightFenris quipped that it was: "Perfect for my heelys." Other funny comments include the one by thenuggetscale: "Please tell me you have an annual office chair race?" To which Mitochondria420 retorted: "They did, three years ago. Waiting for it to finish."

According to the Guinness Book of Records, the largest painted corridor is the Long Corridor in Summer Palace in Beijing, China which runs for an impressive 2388 feet.