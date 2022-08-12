The US Navy's First Fighter Ace of World War II Has a Large Chicago Airport Named After Him

Fighter planes Photo by Museums Victoria

Tom Cruise may have set the silver screen on fire with Top Gun but he has nothing on the real deal, Lieutenant Commander Edward Henry "Butch" O'Hare, who on February 20, 1942, became the Navy's first fighter ace of the war when he single-handedly attacked a formation of nine heavy bombers approaching his aircraft carrier.

He also became the first naval aviator to receive the Medal of Honor.

In January 1942, Butch's squadron was assigned to the USS Lexington which set off for Australia where the Japanese had gained a foothold in Rabaul. On February 20th, 17 Mitsubishi bombers, otherwise known as Bettys on account of their shape, took off from Rabaul en route to bomb the USS Lexington. While the Wildcats from the USS Lexington successfully shot down the first wave of the bombers, O'Hare found that he was the only pilot left to engage the remaining 8 Bettys that were part of the second attack wave. In a memorable act of daredevilry, he managed to shoot down all the enemy aircraft and return back to his carrier.

Richard C. Long, director of operations at the Air Classics Museum of Aviation in West Chicago further elaborates on the impact of O'Hare's bravery in this excerpt: "He was a legitimate American hero at a really desperate time for the United States. He kept the Lexington from being bombed or torpedoed, and his action may have altered the course of the war in the Pacific. The damaged carrier wouldn't have been able to take part in the Battle of the Coral Sea, two months later."

O'Hare was killed in action on November 26th, 1943 while fighting Japanese torpedo bombers as this excerpt explains: "Lt. Cmdr. O'Hare was 29 when he died in combat on Nov. 26, 1943, during one of the earliest night fighter missions flown from an aircraft carrier, "an experiment in extremis," as the co-authors call it. Operating in darkness without radar, he and the other pilots in his Black Panther squadron briefly flicked on their cockpit lights while stalking enemy planes near Tarawa. For Butch, that turned into a "fateful rendezvous": His Hellcat (a fighter Grumman developed after the Wildcat), the authors speculate, was picked off by a "Betty," a Japanese land-based bomber."

The Chicago Airport was named O’Hare International in honor of him on September 19, 1949.