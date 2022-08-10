One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway

Florida Photo by Done By Alex

Did you know that the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bridge over water?

Opened for traffic in 1956, this spectacular bridge spans nearly 24 miles from Metairie to Mandeville in LA. Some drivers may find the bridge, a mere 16 feet above the water, thrilling while others may find it unsettling especially when dry land completely disappears from the view.

It is also known as one of the scariest bridges in the US mainly because the middle 8 miles of the bridge can be nerve-racking for drivers when they find themselves suspended over the lake with no land in sight. According to reports, police have been called to help anxious motorists complete the crossing: "Police who patrol the bridge have reported having to rescue anxious drivers who become scared while crossing the bridge and literally stop their cars on the middle of the roadway. These panic-stricken motorists have to be driven across the bridge by police officers."

Also, U-turns are available for those drivers who feel like turning around instead of forging on.

Contrary to what most people think Lake Pontchartrain isn’t a lake at all. It’s actually an estuary that flows into the Gulf of Mexico. Per reports, around 12 million motorists use the bridge every year but not every car has been able to make it across safely: "The causeway is an especially dangerous stretch of road. Since 1994, 18 vehicles have gone over the rails and crashed into Lake Pontchartrain. Utilizing these safety tips could prevent you from experiencing an accident and becoming another causeway statistic."