A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil Fish

Manta ray Photo by Andre Kaim

According to Wikipedia, the devil fish or giant devil ray (Mobula mobular) is a species of ray in the family Mobulidae. The average devil fish grows to a length of disk 3.5 metres (11 ft) and can be found in the Mediterranean Sea as well as the eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean.

The devil fish is on the endangered list mainly because it is unintentionally caught by fishermen who are fishing for other marine species.

This may have been the case when a giant manta ray became entangled in the anchor line from the Miss Pensacola II, a boat owned by businessman Captain A.L. Kahn. Per reports, Kahn and some friends headed out to deeper waters off the coast of New Jersey on a fishing expedition on January 26, 1933, when the boat started listing heavily to the side. They fought with the creature from the deep for three hours before help arrived in the form of a coast guard cutter which had to shoot the devil fish 22 times to kill it.

When the behemoth was measured, it was discovered that it was 20 feet and 5 inches wide and weighed between 5,000 and 6,000 pounds. Kahn put it up for display at Hansen’s Marina in Brielle, New Jersey where large crowds came to gawk at the devilfish. According to reports, Kahn started ten cents per view of the creature and later on donated all the proceeds to the local fire department. The fire department was able to purchase a brand new fire engine at the cost of $3000.

Some suggest the photos that circulated in the papers at that time are a hoax primarily due to the fact that the devilfish in the background appears rigid rather than floppy as some sea creatures tend to be when dragged out from the sea. However, what most don't know is that the devilfish in the pictures is a model made from the actual one that was caught.