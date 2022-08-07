The Fearsome Coconut Crab Is the Largest Arthropod on Land

Beach Photo by Will Francis

According to Wikipedia, The coconut crab (Birgus latro) is a species of terrestrial hermit crab, also known as the robber crab or palm thief. Per reports, British biologist Charles Darwin had only one word to describe this crab: "Monstrous."

The largest arthropod in the world, the coconut crab is not only known for its massive size but also its impressive leg span which can exceed 1m as can be gleaned from this excerpt: "As the largest land crab in the world, the coconut crab’s size alone is intimidating. It weighs up to nine pounds, stretches three feet long, and can carry more than six times its own body weight."

Coconut crabs can be found in the islands of the Indian Ocean, parts of the Pacific Ocean as well as the coast of Africa. They are called robber crabs because they are opportunistic eatersand although they prefer to feast on coconuts, fleshy fruits, and seeds, they have been known to grab food that is left unattended as this excerpt elaborates: "As omnivorous creatures, coconut crabs are willing to eat both plants and animals. They’ve been known to kill birds, feast on kittens, and rip apart pig carcasses. Eerily, they’ve also been known to practice cannibalism — and they will rarely hesitate to eat other coconut crabs."

These crabs breathe using branchiostegal lungs instead of vestigial gills and are likely to drown if immersed in water for long periods of time. They also possess powerful pincers which they use to crack coconuts and tear apart prey.