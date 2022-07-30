Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBEm3_0gymz7DU00
HighwayPhoto by Aaron Munoz

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.

Interstate 5 (I-5) is the main north-south Interstate Highway on the West Coast of the United States, running largely parallel to the Pacific Coast. It runs through several California counties including Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Diego counties.

Per reports, the deadliest spot happens to be in San Diego: "In this sector, 110 people were killed in 99 fatal accidents. Beyond San Diego County, at least 50 people were killed in fatal automobile crashes in Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, San Joaquin and Sacramento County’s portions of I-5."

Reasons for the horrifying number of fatal crashes have been attributed in part to the semi-trucks on the highway, traffic congestion, drunk driving as well as drivers who drive over the speed limit: "A lot of semi-trucks on this roadway. When you combine semi-trucks and automobiles, the accidents that do occur can be deadly. They are typically more deadly because you have loaded trucks that are higher weight. You also have people that may be on this portion of the freeway they may be driving faster."

Coming in second as the deadliest road in the US, according to ValuePenguin, is US Route 1 in Florida which has taken the lives of 570 people in 534 crashes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# car crashes# fatalities from car crashes# most dangerous roads# roads# US highways

Comments / 58

Published by

Writer @ Medium https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/membership

Boston, MA
9381 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Colorado State

Does Colorado's Million Dollar Highway Actually Have Gold in It?

According to roadtravelamerica.com, US Highway 550 in Colorado is a two-lane mountainous road and it is one of only two north-south U.S. Highways in Colorado which runs west of the Continental Divide The 25-mile section of U.S. 550 from Silverton to Ouray is frequently called the Million Dollar Highway.

Read full story
1 comments

Remains of an Ichthyosaur Giving Birth to Three Babies Discovered When Chinese Researchers Cracked Open a Rock in 2012

According to the Washington Post, in 2011 Chinese researchers came upon a large rock with a fish fossil on it. Even though the rock which was found in South Majiashan, China, was brought to a lab for further testing, it was only a year later that researchers decided to crack open the rock and thus make a stunning discovery of the remains of a mother ichthyosaur giving birth to three babies.

Read full story

Powerball Holds the World Record for the Largest Prize Ever Awarded in the Lottery

Those who play the American lottery game, Powerball, may have held their breath once the advertised jackpot cross the $1 billion mark back in 2016. Per reports, the eye-popping $1.586 billion prize money that could rival the fortunes of movie stars was split between three winning tickets from California, Florida, and Tennesse.

Read full story
3 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's Million Dollar Highway is One of the Deadliest Roads in the US

There are many stories about how Colorado's Route 550 got its moniker as the Million Dollar Highway. Some claim it came from an early traveler who stated she would drive the cliff-hugging road again only if she was paid a million dollars. Other stories claim the nickname finds its origins in the million-dollar views of the San Juan mountains and yet another suggests it could be due to the high cost of building the road.

Read full story
40 comments

Footprints Belonging to Two Dinosaurs That Roamed the Sichuan Province Discovered Outside Chinese Diner

Imagine sitting down to eat in the courtyard of an outdoor restaurant and observing something out of the ordinary. In this case, a customer at a Chinese restaurant noticed what was later confirmed to be footprints belonging to two dinosaurs that roamed the Sichuan Province during the Cretaceous period.

Read full story
Peshtigo, WI

The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, Wisconsin

According to Wikipedia, a wildfire, forest fire, bushfire, wildland fire or rural fire is an unplanned, uncontrolled, and unpredictable fire in an area of combustible vegetation starting in rural and urban areas. While naturally occurring wildfires may be beneficial to forest ecosystems, they can also cause destruction to properties and human.

Read full story
1 comments

Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010

In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.

Read full story
9 comments

The Lost Forest of Mount Mabu Is One of the Top Ten Unexplored Places on the Planet

There are still many places that are still waiting to be discovered by humans. One such place is a remote mountain in the African nation of Mozambique. Mount Mabu, considered to be the largest medium-altitude rainforest in southern Africa, was hidden away from human eyes all this time mainly due to the civil war that raged in Mozambique from 1977 to 1992.

Read full story

Bull Sharks Are Known to Frequent the Potomac River

Wikipedia describes the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) as a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers.

Read full story
13 comments

Did Chinese Telescope Sky Eye Actually Pick Up Signs of Extraterrestrial Life or Was It a False Alarm?

Have you heard of Fermi's paradox? It is something that baffled physicist, Enrico Fermi along with many other scientists and nonscientists about extraterrestrial life or the lack of it. Fermi perfectly summed up what was on everybody's minds in the form of this now famous question: "So where is everybody?"

Read full story
2 comments

The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."

Read full story
12 comments

The Day a Fearsome Shark Ran Amok an Inland Creek in New Jersey

During the summer months, sharks are in the news. Reports of shark sightings and shark encounters run rampant. However, most of these occur in the ocean, and very rarely do we hear of shark attacks that occur in creeks. But it happened in 1916 when a fearsome shark, reported as 7 feet long and weighing 230 pounds, managed to terrorize the inhabitants of a tiny inland town located in New Jersey.

Read full story
7 comments
Soldotna, AK

The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River

According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."

Read full story
13 comments

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."

Read full story
47 comments
Collier County, FL

A Massive Burmese Python Caught in Everglades Might Have Been a Pet Released Into the Wild

Wikipedia describes the Burmese python as "a dark-colored non-venomous snake with many brown blotches bordered by black down the back. In the wild, Burmese pythons typically grow to 5 m (16 ft)." One of the largest species of snakes, it is native to countries such as India, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Perfectionism Anxiety’ Can Affect Mental Health

Calling my family members a bunch of overachievers is an understatement. Imagine having an uncle who obtained his Ph.D. in his seventies so he wouldn’t be considered any less (status-wise) than his twin, the medical doctor.

Read full story
2 comments

Nurturers in Relationships Need to Protect Their Light

This article was originally published on Medium as "Emotional Vampires are Real and Thriving!) I like to divide my life into two parts: how it was before and how it is after I learned that I am an empath.

Read full story
Hawaii State

The Largest Marlin Ever Recorded Was Caught in Hawaii

The reason why marlin fishing is known as the pinnacle in sport fishing is made clear in these words from American Oceans: "Catching any Marlin requires huge strength and patience, however, the larger species such as the Blue Marlin and Black Marlin require near superhuman feats of endurance and strength compared to most fish, even other difficult species that are considered hard to catch."

Read full story

Empathy Can Run Out in Relationships If You Are Not Careful

Woman with eyes closedPhoto by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi. (This post was originally published on Medium as "How I Nearly Lost Myself to Compassion Fatigue.") Someone I was close to once was involved in a fender bender on the highway. When he recounted the incident to me, I couldn’t for the life of me dredge up any emotion. Predictably, that didn’t go down well with him and he ended up accusing me of not caring.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy