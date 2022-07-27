The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

Trout fishing Photo by Eugene Samarin

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."

Although the rainbow trout is a highly desirable catch among anglers, it is also known to be one of the hardest fighting species when hooked.

In 2009, two brothers dubbed the fishing ninjas were out on Saskatchewan's Lake Diefenbaker on the night of September 5th when one of them landed a monster of a rainbow trout. Sean Konrad holds the current IGFA all tackle record for rainbow trout with his massive 48 pounder of a catch as this excerpt further elaborates: "Even looking at the photos, it takes some suspension of disbelief to wrap your mind around a 48-pound rainbow trout. The dimensions seem freakish and otherwordly -- 42 inches long with a 32-inch girth -- and the tiny head looks like a science experiment gone wrong attached to the basketball-round rotundity of the belly."

Interestingly, Sean Konrad's twin brother Adam who held the previous record with his catch which weighed 43 pounds.

Per reports, the impressive size of the rainbow trout in Diefenbaker Lake can be traced back to commercially raised sterile rainbows (triploids) that escaped the CanGro fish farm via a broken net and entered the lake enmasse: "Diefenbaker's rainbow production is the result of commercially raised sterile rainbows (triploids) escaping local growing pens in 2000, when roughly a half-million fish entered the lake through a damaged net at CanGro Fish Farm. Because they're genetically engineered to have three sets of chromosomes instead of two, their growth rate is substantially higher than a diploid rainbow because all of their living energy goes into feeding, with no physical stressors related to spawning."

Experts are of the opinion that the lake is witnessing the decline to the steep growth curve it experienced with the fish farm escapees.