The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SBzQ_0gucS3VR00
Trout fishingPhoto by Eugene Samarin

The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."

Although the rainbow trout is a highly desirable catch among anglers, it is also known to be one of the hardest fighting species when hooked.

In 2009, two brothers dubbed the fishing ninjas were out on Saskatchewan's Lake Diefenbaker on the night of September 5th when one of them landed a monster of a rainbow trout. Sean Konrad holds the current IGFA all tackle record for rainbow trout with his massive 48 pounder of a catch as this excerpt further elaborates: "Even looking at the photos, it takes some suspension of disbelief to wrap your mind around a 48-pound rainbow trout. The dimensions seem freakish and otherwordly -- 42 inches long with a 32-inch girth -- and the tiny head looks like a science experiment gone wrong attached to the basketball-round rotundity of the belly."

Interestingly, Sean Konrad's twin brother Adam who held the previous record with his catch which weighed 43 pounds.

Per reports, the impressive size of the rainbow trout in Diefenbaker Lake can be traced back to commercially raised sterile rainbows (triploids) that escaped the CanGro fish farm via a broken net and entered the lake enmasse: "Diefenbaker's rainbow production is the result of commercially raised sterile rainbows (triploids) escaping local growing pens in 2000, when roughly a half-million fish entered the lake through a damaged net at CanGro Fish Farm. Because they're genetically engineered to have three sets of chromosomes instead of two, their growth rate is substantially higher than a diploid rainbow because all of their living energy goes into feeding, with no physical stressors related to spawning."

Experts are of the opinion that the lake is witnessing the decline to the steep growth curve it experienced with the fish farm escapees.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fishing# Angling# Wildlife# Animals# Fish

Comments / 12

Published by

Freelance Writer| Editor and Host of Life Column on Medium| https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/

Boston, MA
9195 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

California State

Why California’s I-5 is the Deadliest Road in the US

According to ValuePenguin, California and Texas accounted for 10% of the 179,696 car crash fatalities reported between 2015-2019. The most dangerous road in the US based on fatalities resulting from car crashes is the I-5 highway in California: "The most dangerous road in the U.S. is Interstate 5 in California, where 584 people were killed in 544 deadly crashes. State Route 49 in California topped ValuePenguin's analysis for the rate of deaths per crash, while state Route 91 led for the number of fatal crashes in which alcohol was present.

Read full story
24 comments
Peshtigo, WI

The Deadliest Wildfire in Recorded History Happened in Peshtigo, Wisconsin

According to Wikipedia, a wildfire, forest fire, bushfire, wildland fire or rural fire is an unplanned, uncontrolled, and unpredictable fire in an area of combustible vegetation starting in rural and urban areas. While naturally occurring wildfires may be beneficial to forest ecosystems, they can also cause destruction to properties and human.

Read full story
1 comments

Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010

In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.

Read full story
9 comments

The Lost Forest of Mount Mabu Is One of the Top Ten Unexplored Places on the Planet

There are still many places that are still waiting to be discovered by humans. One such place is a remote mountain in the African nation of Mozambique. Mount Mabu, considered to be the largest medium-altitude rainforest in southern Africa, was hidden away from human eyes all this time mainly due to the civil war that raged in Mozambique from 1977 to 1992.

Read full story

Bull Sharks Are Known to Frequent the Potomac River

Wikipedia describes the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) as a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers.

Read full story
9 comments

Did Chinese Telescope Sky Eye Actually Pick Up Signs of Extraterrestrial Life or Was It a False Alarm?

Have you heard of Fermi's paradox? It is something that baffled physicist, Enrico Fermi along with many other scientists and nonscientists about extraterrestrial life or the lack of it. Fermi perfectly summed up what was on everybody's minds in the form of this now famous question: "So where is everybody?"

Read full story
2 comments

The Day a Fearsome Shark Ran Amok an Inland Creek in New Jersey

During the summer months, sharks are in the news. Reports of shark sightings and shark encounters run rampant. However, most of these occur in the ocean, and very rarely do we hear of shark attacks that occur in creeks. But it happened in 1916 when a fearsome shark, reported as 7 feet long and weighing 230 pounds, managed to terrorize the inhabitants of a tiny inland town located in New Jersey.

Read full story
7 comments
Soldotna, AK

The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River

According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."

Read full story
13 comments

The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa

According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."

Read full story
47 comments
Collier County, FL

A Massive Burmese Python Caught in Everglades Might Have Been a Pet Released Into the Wild

Wikipedia describes the Burmese python as "a dark-colored non-venomous snake with many brown blotches bordered by black down the back. In the wild, Burmese pythons typically grow to 5 m (16 ft)." One of the largest species of snakes, it is native to countries such as India, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Read full story
1 comments

‘Perfectionism Anxiety’ Can Affect Mental Health

Calling my family members a bunch of overachievers is an understatement. Imagine having an uncle who obtained his Ph.D. in his seventies so he wouldn’t be considered any less (status-wise) than his twin, the medical doctor.

Read full story
2 comments

Nurturers in Relationships Need to Protect Their Light

This article was originally published on Medium as "Emotional Vampires are Real and Thriving!) I like to divide my life into two parts: how it was before and how it is after I learned that I am an empath.

Read full story
Hawaii State

The Largest Marlin Ever Recorded Was Caught in Hawaii

The reason why marlin fishing is known as the pinnacle in sport fishing is made clear in these words from American Oceans: "Catching any Marlin requires huge strength and patience, however, the larger species such as the Blue Marlin and Black Marlin require near superhuman feats of endurance and strength compared to most fish, even other difficult species that are considered hard to catch."

Read full story

Empathy Can Run Out in Relationships If You Are Not Careful

Woman with eyes closedPhoto by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi. (This post was originally published on Medium as "How I Nearly Lost Myself to Compassion Fatigue.") Someone I was close to once was involved in a fender bender on the highway. When he recounted the incident to me, I couldn’t for the life of me dredge up any emotion. Predictably, that didn’t go down well with him and he ended up accusing me of not caring.

Read full story
5 comments

The Biggest Cat Fish Ever Recorded in the US was Caught in Kerr Lake, Virginia

Catfishes are easily identifiable by their barbels or whiskers coming out of the side of their face. Even though they are known to have been around since the time of the dinosaurs, they have not changed much from an anatomical perspective.

Read full story
26 comments

The Largest Bluefin Tuna Ever Recorded Was Caught Off the Coast of Nova Scotia

According to Wikipedia, the Atlantic bluefin tuna, also known as northern bluefin tuna or giant bluefin tuna (for those exceeding 330lbs) is heavily fished for two main reasons: "Throughout recorded history, the Atlantic bluefin tuna has been highly prized as a food fish. Besides their commercial value as food, the great size, speed, and power they display as apex predators have attracted the admiration of fishermen, writers, and scientists."

Read full story
20 comments

A Millipede As Long as a Car!

The name millipede means a thousand legs (mille “thousand” and pes “foot”). There is a high chance you may have seen one scurrying along but imagine one that is nine feet in length! This distant relative of the millipede known as Arthropleura roamed the earth during the Carboniferous period 323-299 million years ago.

Read full story
19 comments

This "Super Croc" Lurked in the Prehistoric Rivers

When one thinks of the Cretaceous period, it is not surprising that dinosaurs are the first word that comes to mind. Along with the enormous beasts that roamed the earth during that time period is the Sarcosuchus imperator, a super croc known to grow up to an impressive 41 feet in length and have 100 teeth with which to hunt down its prey.

Read full story
1 comments
Georgia State

The Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Recorded Was Caught in Georgia

According to Wikipedia, the largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) is a carnivorous freshwater gamefish native to the eastern and central United States, southeastern Canada, and northern Mexico.

Read full story
26 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy