The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River

Salmon Photo by Brandon

According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."

Although the heaviest salmon caught on record occurred in 1949 in a Petersburg commercial fish trap and weighed a massive 126 pounds, the world sport fishing recorder is held by Les Anderson's catch of 1985 which weighed an impressive 97 pounds and 4 ounces. This excerpt further describes the record-breaking catch: "The fish of everyone’s dreams was caught by Soldotna auto dealer Les Anderson early on the morning of May 17, 1985, much to his own shock. Anderson and partner Bud Lofstedt were fishing for early-season king salmon on the Kenai River, the world-famous Alaska salmon stream, when Anderson hooked up for the fight of his life."

Per reports, the monster of a fish put up a tremendous fight and not only pulled around Anderson in his little boat but could only be subdued by leading it to land. The mount of Anderson’s gargantuan-sized catch is currently on display at the Soldotna Visitors Association building.

Not too long ago, Gayle Gordon, an angler from British Columbia caught and released a would-be IGFA all-tackle world record king salmon back into the Rivers inlet. This monster chinook's weight was estimated to be 105 pounds as this excerpt explains: "The Gordons were dedicated to releasing the salmon. They quickly measured the length and girth of the fish three different times so they could get an accurate estimate of its weight. The Chinook, also known as a king salmon, measured 55 inches long and 38 inches wide. Various formulas for calculating the fish’s weight put out estimates from 100 pounds to 122 pounds, with experts who regularly calculate Chinook weights figuring the fish weighed a minimum of 105 pounds."