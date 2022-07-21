A Strange Case of Memory Loss Following a Root Canal That Occurred in 2015

In 2015, a person referred to only by the initials "W.O" went in for a root canal and came out of the procedure unable to form any new memories. That is, he wakes up each day thinking that it is March 14, 2015, which happens to be the day he had his root canal.

This case continues to baffle doctors as the otherwise healthy 38-year-old, stationed in Germany at that time, had not suffered any injury to have caused this type of memory loss as this excerpt further explains: "The patient, a 38-year-old member of the British Armed Forces, had an unremarkable personal and medical background. He was a happy husband and father of two children, was in good standing at work, his only health complaints were the fairly typical aches of middle age — back pain, hypertension."

What is more, is that doctors have found nothing wrong with his brain. Per reports, W.O had initially been diagnosed with psychogenic amnesia, but it was later determined that he did not suffer any trauma prior to his memory loss: "But the main thing that continues to captivate and confuse doctors most is this single, inexplicable fact: There doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with his brain."

According to the Washington Post, doctors have tentatively diagnosed W.O with anterograde amnesia which was similar to what Drew Barrymore's character suffered from in 50 First Dates: "Though his doctors describe him as “managing” his daily life, he is completely dependent on an electronic diary that reminds him of what he’s doing and what has happened in the 10 years since his last new memory. Every morning he checks his computer for a list of life events he should be aware of — marriages, deaths, his children’s birthdays. Some of them, like the loss of a beloved pet, continue to surprise him."

