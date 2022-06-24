A Millipede As Long as a Car!

Creepy crawly Image by RachelBostwick

The name millipede means a thousand legs (mille “thousand” and pes “foot”). There is a high chance you may have seen one scurrying along but imagine one that is nine feet in length! This distant relative of the millipede known as Arthropleura roamed the earth during the Carboniferous period 323-299 million years ago.

This excerpt further describes the time period: "Arthropleura (Greek for jointed ribs) is a genus of extinct millipede arthropods that lived in what is now North America and Europe around 345 to 290 million years ago from the Viséan stage of the Lower Carboniferous Period to the Sakmarian stage of the lower Permian Period. The species of the genus are the largest known land invertebrates of all time and would have had few, if any, predators."

Not only were they covered in tough plates but also their huge size also helped act as a deterrent to predators. The reason for their enormous size has been attributed to the high oxygen levels of the time: "The reason why they were able to grow so big is because the oxygen level was 50% higher than it is today. The higher oxygen content in the atmosphere could support larger species whose circulatory system was not as efficient as those of mammals and other species."

Arthropleura was thought to be a herbivore and live a forest-dependent life. It became extinct when the moist climate and rainforests it used to thrive in disappeared as a result of the onset of the more dryer Permian Period.