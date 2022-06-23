This "Super Croc" Lurked in the Prehistoric Rivers

Crocodile Photo by jean wimmerlin on Unsplash

When one thinks of the Cretaceous period, it is not surprising that dinosaurs are the first word that comes to mind. Along with the enormous beasts that roamed the earth during that time period is the Sarcosuchus imperator, a super croc known to grow up to an impressive 41 feet in length and have 100 teeth with which to hunt down its prey.

Fossils obtained from the Tenere Desert region of the Sahara Desert suggest this super croc weighed 17,600 pounds making it one of the biggest, if not the biggest croc that ever lived. However, paleontologist Dr. Mark Young suggests Deinosuchus would have given it a run for the money size-wise: You'd have Deinosuchus from the late Cretaceous that probably would have rivaled it in size. You have the giant caimans that lived in the Amazonian sea. They went extinct about 5 to 10 million years ago. So they may have been the very largest crocodilians known."

This excerpt describes how the Sarcosuchus imperator compares to their modern-day cousins: "Saltwater crocodiles, however, are mere babies in comparison to their ancient cousin, Sarcosuchus imperator. Sarcosuchus was a true monster, with estimates of its length varying from 9.5 to 12 metres."

As per reports, the Sarcosuchus imperator was capable of grabbing its prey, both dinosaurs who were taking a drink and fish, once it had achieved full size. It is also thought that it took up to 55 years to achieve its full size based on the fact that it grew a new armor plate for each year it lived.

Other equally formidable ancient crocs included the Purussaurus brasilensis with a body length of 41 feet that lived in the Late Miocene period and Mourasuchus which is known to grow up to 40 feet in length. Both lived in South America millions of years ago.