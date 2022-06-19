Are You Being Drained By One-Sided Relationships?

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXxsJ_0gFZN1Lm00
Enough!Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

According to the CDC, a parasite is “ An organism that lives on or in a host and gets its food from or at the expense of its host. Parasites can cause disease in humans.”

An emotional parasite is someone who uses you to feed their emotional needs without any consideration for the emotional consequences that their demands make on you. They can leave you feeling drained and used.

According to Exploringyourmind, there are 2 types of emotional parasites: Dependent and Aggressive.

I’ve had experience with both.

Do you know someone whose sole purpose in life is to vent? I once knew a person who began and ended their day with a never-ending litany of complaints. Part of it consisted of real and imagined aches and pains — nothing serious or life-threatening.

People who do this are mostly seeking emotional validation and are not necessarily harmful. But on the other hand, hearing this on a constant basis can wear down the patience of a saint, not to mention the drain on the listener.

You can provide validation and sympathy till you turn blue in the face but they will still remain a bottomless pit. I decided one day that I was done dealing with all this negative energy because I was beginning to harbor feelings of frustration and resentment towards this person. I knew it was heading for a confrontation which was something I wanted to avoid.

3 strategies that can help stop it

Strategy # 1: I followed Patrick Allan’s advice from his article in lifehack.org in which he outlines how you can disagree with a chronic complainer and avoid conflict by asking them a simple question Do you want my opinion? Once they have given you permission to go ahead, you can tell them how you feel about the situation.

In my experience, this strategy worked and the whiner grudgingly moved on to feed in newer and greener pastures when they realized that I had closed shop.

The aggressive parasites who I like to call malicious parasites are the ones who want their needs met at the cost of ours. There is a complete absence of emotional reciprocity from them. They vigorously feed off your attention, sympathy, and compassion leaving you completely depleted and a husk of your former self.

When it feels like you are living just to cater to the needs of your parasite (which are never satisfied), it can lead to a feeling of powerlessness and shredded self-esteem.

Strategy # 2: Recognize what is happening and take responsibility for yourself. STOP GIVING AWAY YOUR POWER BY BEING A SUPPLY TO YOUR PARASITE. You are not responsible for their emotions so there is no need to feel guilty for doing that.

Stand up for yourself and lay down firm boundaries to protect your mental and emotional well-being from people who are out to emotionally drain you dry. It is not an act of selfishness but an act of self-care that is perhaps the best gift you can give yourself.

Strategy # 3: Remove yourself from the situation. If you can, take some time away from people who drain you in order to emotionally detoxify and replenish. Taking time for yourself and doing things that you like can work wonders in restoring emotional equilibrium.

This article was originally published on Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# parasites# narcissists# mental health# emotional health# life lessons

Comments / 3

Published by

Freelance Writer| Editor and Host of Life Column on Medium| https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/

Boston, MA
7177 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

Georgia State

The Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Recorded Was Caught in Georgia

According to Wikipedia, the largemouth bass (Micropterus salmoides) is a carnivorous freshwater gamefish native to the eastern and central United States, southeastern Canada, and northern Mexico.

Read full story
22 comments

The Dinosaur of The Turtle World is The Alligator Snapping Turtle

Snapping turtlePhoto by Donna Yarbrough on Unsplash. Snapping turtles are large freshwater turtles that are unable to withdraw their head and legs fully into their shells, and so have extremely powerful jaws that they use to defend themselves by snapping. Snapping turtles can either be the common snapping kind or alligator snapping turtle.

Read full story
27 comments

These Cobras Spit at Their Victims From a Distance

Two snakes that attack by spitting venom at their victims are the Mozambique Spitting Cobra, scientific name Naja mossambica, and the Indochinese Spitting Cobra, scientific name Naja siamensis.

Read full story
California State

The Cane Spider Has an Impressive Legspan Up To 6 Inches Wide!

The Cane spider is known by various names in different places. Some of the more common ones are the giant crab spider, brown huntsman, banana spider, laya, and big brown spider. It is a nocturnal arachnid that lives in subtropical regions of the world. Their favorite haunts are cane fields, avocado and banana groves as well as people's homes and cars.

Read full story

A Spider With Fearsome Fangs

Even though only 30 out of 43,000 species of spiders are known to be venomous, their bites might require urgent medical attention. Topping the list of the deadliest spiders in the world is Atrax robustus otherwise known as the Sydney funnel-web spider.

Read full story

The Largest King Cobra Ever Recorded Was Found in Malaysia

The King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah) is commonly found in South East Asia and India. They usually grow between 9-12 feet in length. King Cobras are part of the Ophiophagus family which basically means snake eaters.

Read full story

A Tarantula the Size of a Dinner Plate!

Are you one of those who are terrified of spiders? Then Theraposa blondi, otherwise known as the Goliath birdeater is guaranteed to scare your socks off. According to reports, this massive tarantula is as big as a dinner plate and has no difficulty in devouring an animal the size of an opossum: "T. blondi‘s body size can reach up to 12 centimeters (about 5 inches), and if you add its leg span it measures up to 28 centimeters (11 inches). It weighs up to 170 grams (6 ounces)."

Read full story
68 comments
Louisiana State

The Largest Alligator Ever Recorded Was Found in Louisiana

Alligators are known to flourish in the rivers and lakes in the southern parts of the United States so it is not a surprise that the largest alligator ever recorded was found in Marsh Island, Louisiana in 1890. Legend has it that the epic beast measured 19.2 feet in length (5.85m), however, this has not been verified.

Read full story
24 comments

Trepanation Was a Bloodcurdling Form of Neurosurgery

Trepanation comes from the Greek word "trypanon" which means "to bore." It is humanity's oldest form of surgery and involves the drilling of a hole in the skull. According to reports, the procedure was done on individuals who were fully conscious or unanesthetized: "Even though there was knowledge of anesthesia, and there were mixtures used to put patients into a deep sleep, they were very risky. Sometimes the mixture involved too much hemlock and the patient never woke up. In some cases, physicians opted to skip the risk involved with anesthesia."

Read full story

The Largest Recorded White Shark was Dubbed "El Monstruo"

Great White sharkPhoto by Laura College on Unsplash. Tales of monstrously huge Great White sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) roaming the seas have been floating around for a long time. Some have even been captured but their size has not been correctly verified due to problems with measurements.

Read full story
14 comments

A Behind the Scenes Look at a Clothing Collections Center

Once in a while, I go into a closet cleaning frenzy that produces a few bags of stuff that have outgrown its use. I haul these bags over to a local non-profit organization, The Clothing Room, which welcomes clothing donations throughout the year.

Read full story

What It Is Like To Experience Corporal Punishment as a Student

Recently, I was listening to my friend, a second-grade teacher, talk about how some parents were complaining that her daily homework handouts of one page each of Math and ELA were stressing out their kids.

Read full story
1 comments

Here To Serve Provides Assistance to Families Caring for a Child or a Child’s Parent With Cancer

Four-year-old Yan Yan is losing his battle with cancer. This little boy and his parents, Paul and Abby, have fought valiantly to save his life, but cancer refuses to release its grip. At present, Yan Yan's family is sitting vigil as the time draws near for their beloved son to leave his earthly home for his final journey to heaven.

Read full story
1 comments
Nantucket, MA

The First Great White Shark Of the Season Spotted Off of Nantucket

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed the first Great White shark sighting of the season on Memorial Day. A video of the apex predator feeding on a seal in a seal colony off of Nantucket was shared by the Conservancy on their Twitter account.

Read full story
2 comments

This Great White Was Listed On the Guinness Book of World Records

Great White sharkPhoto by Oleksandr Sushko on Unsplash. A massive Great White captured off the waters of Southern Australia was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as one of the two largest Great Whites ever to be caught. Even though it is said to have measured a cool 36 feet, this has since been disputed by scientists.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts House Passes Bill That Criminalizes the Distribution of Explicit Pictures Without Consent

On Thursday, May 26, the Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a bill that criminalizes the dissemination of sexual images or videos without consent. This is a move against "revenge porn," where someone releases explicit pictures or videos online of a person often as a way to punish or blackmail them.

Read full story
Shrewsbury, MA

The Golden Hour Service Society Is Helping To Bring the Community Together in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

As a blogger, I volunteer my time and talent to a variety of nonprofits across the country ranging from an organization that helps pediatric oncology patients to one that is trying to bring the arts to low-income schools. While a couple of these nonprofits are fortunate to have an army of volunteers to help run their day-to-day operations, some have but a few.

Read full story

A Great White Dubbed the Canada Shark Is the Longest Accurately Measured Shark Ever Recorded

In 1988 fisherman David McKendrick found a massive Great White tangled in his nets while fishing Canada’s Prince Edward Island. The shark, however, died before it could be brought to the surface. As per reports, the Canadian Shark Research Center considers the Canada Shark, as the world’s largest accurately measured great white at 20 feet (6.1 meters) in length.

Read full story
33 comments

How a Pod of Dolphins Saved Swimmers From a Great White Shark in 2004

Tales of dolphins coming to the rescue of drowning sailors and people being attacked by sharks have been circulating for years. In 2004, a British-born lifeguard named Rob Howes experienced firsthand how it is to be saved by dolphins.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy