The Golden Hour Service Society Is Helping To Bring the Community Together in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts

Jonjy Ananth Uma Ananth

As a blogger, I volunteer my time and talent to a variety of nonprofits across the country ranging from an organization that helps pediatric oncology patients to one that is trying to bring the arts to low-income schools. While a couple of these nonprofits are fortunate to have an army of volunteers to help run their day-to-day operations, some have but a few.

Big or small, they serve their communities in different ways through the wonderful work that they do, and the fact that their impact is both beneficial and far-reaching cannot be overlooked.

One such small family-based outfit is the Golden Hour Service Society based in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts which is helmed by Jonjy Ananth and his team of three.

Jonjy Ananth, MD, MBA is an Asian American businessman of Indian origin with a long history of public service. He started his nonprofit, Golden Hour Service Society with the goal of providing grief counseling, among other services, to his community: “We address personal crises through certified trauma-informed care home visitation, domestic violence advocate support, and Men’s Initiative Ambassador work. We aim to support crises in the areas of successful coping with bereavement, healthy relationships in the context of domestic violence, and positive role-modeling/mentorship for young men.”

The nonprofit is named the Golden Hour Service Society after the golden hour which is the critical hour in an emergency when a health professional's actions can determine the outcome of the case.

According to Jonjy Ananth, the reason why he started the Golden Hour Service Society was to be able to utilize the training he has received to provide confident, qualified service to the community to save lives.

In a phone interview, Jonjy related that the biggest obstacle his clients face is the bureaucracy that prevents people from accessing health care services. Through his nonprofit work, he has been able to help clients receive the care that they need.

If you want more information about the services offered by The Golden Hour Service Society, you can visit their website at this link.