Mid Air Drama: How A Passenger With Zero Flying Experience Managed to Land a Plane

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - A passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land a plane when the pilot of a single-engine Cessna flying from the Bahamas to Florida experienced a life-threatening emergency.

This is an excerpt of the exchange between the unnamed passenger and the control tower: "I've got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane." The air traffic controller, a certified flight instructor with experience working with Cessna aircraft, then calmly proceeded to guide the passenger on how to land the plane.

The passenger who was able to safely land the Cessna Caravan at Palm Beach International Airport at approximately 12.30 pm on Tuesday was then taken to the hospital. Experts are calling it a remarkable feat for someone who has "no idea" about flying.

Justin Dalmolin, a Jet Blue pilot, who was instructed to wait while the Cessna landed, told ABC 25 that he was astonished that a passenger with no prior aeronautical experience was able to execute the sophisticated procedure: “The level of difficulty that this person had to deal with in terms of having zero flight time to fly and land a single-engine turbine aircraft is absolutely incredible. The incredible part is not just flying the aircraft but obviously the most difficult thing which is configuring the aircraft for approach and landing. And then landing it, and that to me, for a zero time pilot," said Dalmolin.

Per reports, the Federal Aviation Authority is investigating the incident.