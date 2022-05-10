CDC Issues Advisory on Fish Consumption Due to Higher than Normal PFAS Levels

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqidL_0fZZODqn00
LakePhoto by Michael Delchamp on Unsplash

Maine: The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a fish consumption advisory for seven bodies of fresh water in the state because of concerns over higher than normal levels of PFAS found in the fish.

PFAS ( per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of manmade chemicals found in a variety of household products. They are also known as 'forever chemicals' as they do not break down in nature. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with certain cancers, complications during pregnancy, and decreased immune response in children.

As per reports, the bodies of freshwater come with different levels of urgency, however, officials cautioned against the consumption of any species of fish caught in the two Fairfield locations: Police Athletic League Ponds and Fish Brook, including any tributaries, from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream. The Maine CDC is also advising limiting the annual consumption of fish to just a few meals per year in bodies of water in Unity, Waterville, Limestone, Sanford, and Westbrook.

This is what Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso said in a statement: “Maine has over 6,000 lakes and ponds, and over 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. This limited advisory on seven water bodies is a responsible step in keeping anglers, their families, and friends healthy. Fishing is extremely popular, providing healthy outdoor recreation for roughly 360,000 people who are licensed to fish in Maine. We will continue to work with the CDC and other state agencies in order to keep Mainers, visitors, and our fish and wildlife populations healthy.”

For more information about the CDC's freshwater fish, and safe eating guidelines visit their website at this link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# CDC Advisory# Fish# PFAS# Wildlife# New England

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance Writer| Editor and Host of Life Column on Medium| https://yanabostongirl.medium.com/

Boston, MA
4824 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The Number of Lives Lost From the Sinking of the Gustloff Makes It the Worst Disaster at Sea

In 1945, the German populace who found themselves in the path of the advancing Soviet Union army were scrambling to get out rather than find themselves at the mercy of the Soviet forces. A massive evacuation effort called Operation Hannibal was set into motion in order to transport civilians, soldiers, and equipment back to safety via the Baltic Sea.

Read full story
6 comments

A Behemoth Great White Shark Named Ironbound is Cruising Up and Down the East Coast

Great White sharkPhoto by Gerald Schömbs on Unsplash. Ironbound is a Great White from Canada who has been cruising up and down the East Coast looking for seals. As per reports, this 12-foot Great White that weighs 1000 pounds was captured and tagged near West Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia in 2019 thus enabling researchers to track his movements.

Read full story
1 comments

The Survivors of the La Seyne Were Ruthlessly Mauled By a Shoal of Sharks

During the early hours of Sunday, April 14, 1909, little did the passengers aboard the Singapore-bound steamer, La Seyne, know that they were heading straight for the jaws of death.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Mid Air Drama: How A Passenger With Zero Flying Experience Managed to Land a Plane

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - A passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land a plane when the pilot of a single-engine Cessna flying from the Bahamas to Florida experienced a life-threatening emergency.

Read full story
2 comments

Skywriting Spotted by NOAA: Is Earth Telling Us To ‘Go’?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an image captured by Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) East that features a message from Mother Earth that says "Go."

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

The Horrifying Story of How Hundreds of Sharks Circled the Survivors of the USS Indianapolis

The deadliest mass shart attack in human history occurred in 1945 when the USS Indianapolis, an American warship, was torpedoed and sunk by a Japanese submarine. This disaster is known as the greatest loss of life at sea from a single ship in the history of the US Navy due to the fact that only 316 out of a crew of 1136 sailors managed to survive their horrifying ordeal at sea.

Read full story
69 comments
Chippewa Falls, WI

Court Date Set in the Case Of Teen Who Murdered 10 Year Old Lily Peters

Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin - The body of ten-year-old Lily Peters, a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, was discovered in a wooded area near a walking trail last month. Autopsy results revealed that she had been strangled and sexually assaulted.

Read full story
Florida State

What Lurks Beneath: Terrifying Video of Shark Infested Waters in Florida Released

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office urged water enthusiasts to exercise caution after they released a video on Facebook that shows an aerial view of dozens of sharks on Florida's Gulf coast. This is what the agency said in the Facebook post: “A day in the water is a fun way to beat our Florida heat, but it’s important to be aware of the dangers below the water as well as above.”

Read full story
65 comments

Eva Peron and Rosemary Kennedy Underwent a Barbaric Medical Procedure Called Lobotomy

Prior to the advent of antipsychotic drugs in the 1960s, lobotomy was a popular medical procedure used for treating severe mental illness. The aim of the procedure was to sever nerve fibers in the brain that connect the frontal lobe—the area of the brain responsible for thinking—with other regions of the brain.

Read full story
82 comments

Zombies: Did Nuclear Warfare Fuel this Intrigue with Survivalism?

It is not uncommon to see that zombie-themed shows, movies, games, and even commercials have gained widespread popularity in recent years. It comes as no surprise therefore that the main reason behind this is the intrigue with survivalism.

Read full story
2 comments

Galvanism, a Macabre Medical Practice for Checking if a Person was Alive in the 1700s , Inspired "Frankenstein"

Back in the day, doctors lacked the resources of modern day medicine to make certain a deceased person was actually dead. They relied mainly on touch and smell to determine whether someone was dead and sometimes it led to people being buried alive.

Read full story
7 comments

Lobotomy was a Blood Chilling Medical Procedure that was Popular in the 20th Century

The National Library of Medicine credits António Egas Moniz, a Portuguese doctor, for pioneering the field of psychosurgery. The 20th century saw the emergence of bold psychiatrists who were interested in trying new and sometimes invasive techniques to treat mental health disorders. One of the more notorious ones was the prefrontal lobotomy which earned Moniz the Nobel Prize.

Read full story
72 comments
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket Passes Measure that Allows Everyone to Go Topless on the Island's Beaches

Nantucket residents voted on Tuesday on a proposal that will allow women to go topless at the beach. This proposal was put forth by 40-year-old Debbie Stover who runs the Nantucket Love School and who is also a 7th generation resident of Nantucket.

Read full story

The Original Stethoscope was a Simple Wooden Tube Used for Listening to the Heart

Back in the day, doctors listened to a person's heart by placing their ear on the chest with varied results. Since such a diagnosis could mean the difference between life and death, the invention of a device that could make listening to the heart more accurate became of great importance.

Read full story
1 comments

The 4-Year-Old Survivor of Horrific Aviation Disaster in the US

In 1987, Cecelia Cichan was 4 years old when the plane she was traveling on with her parents and sibling crashed, taking with it the lives of 6 crew members, all except one of the 149 passengers as well as two people on the ground.

Read full story
6 comments
Massachusetts State

Over 2000 UFO Sightings Reported in Massachusetts and a 5,000 Pound Granite Monument Dedicated to one Historic Sighting

Stories about UFO sightings have been in the news but what many Massachusetts residents don't realize is that it ranks number 17 among the states with most UFO sightings. This is an excerpt from an article published by stacker.com about how they calculate the rankings: "Since its founding in 1974, the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented around 90,000 UFO sightings, with almost 95% of those sightings supposedly easily explained away as military tests, weather balloons, or other terrestrial activity. Using data from NUFORC's 24/7 hotline, which has been around since 1974, Stacker compiled a ranking of the states with the most reported UFO sightings."

Read full story
Colorado State

A Colorado Guy Became a Musical Genius After Suffering from Head Trauma in 2006

Though it may sound like something straight out of movies, in the case of the then 40-year-old Derk Amato, it happens to be true. He suffered a head injury following an accident in a shallow pool and came out of it a musical genius.

Read full story
2 comments

The Vibrator was Created to Cure a Bizarre Condition Called "Wandering Wombs" in the 19th Century

In the 19th century, women's hysteria was attributed to a bizarre condition known as "wandering wombs" where a discontented uterus was assumed to be the cause. Greek physicians were especially interested in the womb and believed it could head upward and downward, and left and right to collide with the liver or spleen. They even had a method of luring back the womb to its correct position by the use of fragrant smells as well as foul smells on the patient and depending on the situation.

Read full story

The Mysterious Saboteur Dubbed the Acquabomber who Tampered with Bottled Water in 2003

Plastic water bottlesPhoto by Jonathan Chng on Unsplash. In 2003, Italy was rocked by a series of troubling incidents involving mystery saboteurs who injected bottled waters with bleach and other toxic substances. Several people, including children, were hospitalized as a result of consuming water from plastic bottles that had been tampered with.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy