CDC Issues Advisory on Fish Consumption Due to Higher than Normal PFAS Levels

Lake Photo by Michael Delchamp on Unsplash

Maine: The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a fish consumption advisory for seven bodies of fresh water in the state because of concerns over higher than normal levels of PFAS found in the fish.

PFAS ( per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are a group of manmade chemicals found in a variety of household products. They are also known as 'forever chemicals' as they do not break down in nature. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with certain cancers, complications during pregnancy, and decreased immune response in children.

As per reports, the bodies of freshwater come with different levels of urgency, however, officials cautioned against the consumption of any species of fish caught in the two Fairfield locations: Police Athletic League Ponds and Fish Brook, including any tributaries, from the headwaters to the confluence with Messalonskee Stream. The Maine CDC is also advising limiting the annual consumption of fish to just a few meals per year in bodies of water in Unity, Waterville, Limestone, Sanford, and Westbrook.

This is what Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso said in a statement: “Maine has over 6,000 lakes and ponds, and over 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. This limited advisory on seven water bodies is a responsible step in keeping anglers, their families, and friends healthy. Fishing is extremely popular, providing healthy outdoor recreation for roughly 360,000 people who are licensed to fish in Maine. We will continue to work with the CDC and other state agencies in order to keep Mainers, visitors, and our fish and wildlife populations healthy.”

For more information about the CDC's freshwater fish, and safe eating guidelines visit their website at this link.