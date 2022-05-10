Skywriting Spotted by NOAA: Is Earth Telling Us To ‘Go’?

Earth from Space Photo by NASA on Unsplash

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released an image captured by Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) East that features a message from Mother Earth that says "Go."

The skywriting was spotted over Chile by the NOAA-operated GOES-East satellite. The GOES satellite is tasked with identifying “atmospheric triggers” for severe weather conditions like tornadoes and hurricanes.

This is what the NOAA said in a tweet about the message: "While we're happy it's Friday, @NOAA satellites never rest, keeping a constant and vigilant watch over Earth's weather. We were surprised to see this interesting pattern in the marine stratocumulus clouds off the coast of Chile today, that appears to form the letter 'G'. "

In another tweet, the NOAA reported that a second letter, a small letter o, appeared next to the G spelling the word "Go." This has fueled speculation about whether it is a message from Earth telling humans to leave.

As per an article published by republicworld.com, this message could be an instance of pareidolia: "If you are able to easily spot Earth's message, you might have experienced Pareidolia, which according to NASA, is the psychological phenomenon of recognizing shapes in clouds, rock formations, or otherwise unrelated objects or data."

According to space.com the so-called "Face on Mars," and the wild pareidolia rat on the Red Planet are just a few examples of the psychological phenomenon. Here is one explanation behind the message: "While the "GO" message in Earth' clouds is just a random shape caused by atmospheric conditions at the time, it is fun to think Mother Earth might be trying to communicate with us every now and then."