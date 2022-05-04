Lobotomy was a Blood Chilling Medical Procedure that was Popular in the 20th Century

Hospital Photo by The New York Public Library

The National Library of Medicine credits António Egas Moniz, a Portuguese doctor, for pioneering the field of psychosurgery. The 20th century saw the emergence of bold psychiatrists who were interested in trying new and sometimes invasive techniques to treat mental health disorders. One of the more notorious ones was the prefrontal lobotomy which earned Moniz the Nobel Prize.

An article published on bbc.com explains that Moniz believed that obsessive behavior was the result of fixed circuits in the brain and his solution was to sever the connections to the neurons related to that activity by performing a prefrontal lobotomy on the patient.

Even though Moniz is credited with inventing the infamous procedure in 1935, Walter Freeman is credited with bringing it to the US where he drove around in his "loboto-mobile" in order to perform the procedure. Here is an excerpt from theconversation.com that describes his methods in horrifying detail: "Instead of a leucotome, Freeman used an actual icepick, which he would hammer through the corner of an eye socket using a mallet. He would then jiggle the icepick around in a most unscientific manner. Patients weren’t anesthetized – rather they were in an induced seizure."

According to Wikipedia lobotomy or leucotomy is a form of psychosurgery that involves severing connections in the brain's prefrontal cortex. Used to treat certain mental health disorders, this infamous procedure reportedly caused a great deal of harm due to side effects. The article published on Wikipedia states that over 2000 lobotomies had been performed by 1951 and the number of women who underwent it was higher than men.

Lobotomies became a thing of the past as psychiatric drugs started to gain popularity in the 1960s.