Nantucket Passes Measure that Allows Everyone to Go Topless on the Island's Beaches

Beach Photo by Sean Oulashin on Unsplash

Nantucket residents voted on Tuesday on a proposal that will allow women to go topless at the beach. This proposal was put forth by 40-year-old Debbie Stover who runs the Nantucket Love School and who is also a 7th generation resident of Nantucket.

Here is an excerpt from wcvb.com which describes the proposal in further detail:" If approved, the measure entitled "Gender Equality on Beaches," would instruct the town clerk to change the island's bylaws to add: "In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach within the town of Nantucket."

Stover hopes that if this proposal comes into effect, it will help reduce women's insecurities about their bodies. This is what she had to say in an interview with NewsCenter 5: "I wanted to bring this forward to bring equality. Currently, men are able to be topless in all public spaces, including the beach, and so I was looking for equality on the beaches."

Even though the measure, one of the 107 under consideration at the town hall meeting, is passed it will take some time to go into effect or may not be approved by the state. This is an excerpt of an article published in nbcboston.com that talks about the challenges the proposal faces: "There is also the possibility that the measure could pass and not be approved by the state, or require a change in the state’s open and gross lewdness laws."

Boston.com that the measure was passed 327-242 on Tuesday at the town meeting vote.