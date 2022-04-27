This Ancient Library Located at the Foot of Mt. Sinai is Still Operational

Yana Bostongirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=022KvA_0fLf8GOl00
ScrollsPhoto by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash

Located at the foot of Mt. Sinai in Egypt, this library was built between 548-to 565 and is considered to be the oldest continuously operating library in the world.

Here is an excerpt from Wikipedia that describes it in further detail:" Saint Catherine's Monastery officially the Sacred Autonomous Royal Monastery of Saint Katherine of the Holy and God-Trodden Mount Sinai, is an Eastern Orthodox monastery located in the Sinai Peninsula. It lies at the mouth of a gorge at the foot of Mount Sinai, near the town of Saint Catherine, in Egypt. The monastery is named after St. Catherine of Alexandria."

Even though the monastery is situated in an area that is believed to be where Moses, from the Bible, saw the burning bush, it is interesting to note that Mount Sinai holds religious significance to the Christian, Islamic, and Jewish faiths.

Famously known as a center of learning since its inception, the dry climate of the region has been crucial in preserving the precious parchments housed in the library. Here is an excerpt from the monastery's website regarding the manuscripts that can be found in the library: " The Sinai manuscripts comprise the oldest and most important Christian monastic library collection. Of its 3,300 manuscripts, two-thirds are in Greek. The rest are principally in Arabic, Syriac, Georgian, and Slavonic, through there are other manuscripts in Polish, Hebrew, Ethiopian, Armenian, Latin, and Persian. The New Finds correspond to these languages, and are stored adjacent to the library. The library also contains an important archive, containing letters, account books, charters, and other documents."

St Catherine's monastery is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Geography# Libraries# Travel# Scrolls

Comments / 4

Published by

Content creator on topics related to self-awareness, mental health, relationships, and community| Adult ESOL tutor (working with immigrants) and avid volunteer| Top writer and host of "Life" column at medium.com

Boston, MA
3790 followers

More from Yana Bostongirl

The Vibrator was Created to Cure a Bizarre Condition Called "Wandering Wombs" in the 19th Century

In the 19th century, women's hysteria was attributed to a bizarre condition known as "wandering wombs" where a discontented uterus was assumed to be the cause. Greek physicians were especially interested in the womb and believed it could head upward and downward, and left and right to collide with the liver or spleen. They even had a method of luring back the womb to its correct position by the use of fragrant smells as well as foul smells on the patient and depending on the situation.

Read full story

The Mysterious Saboteur Dubbed the Acquabomber who Tampered with Bottled Water in 2003

Plastic water bottlesPhoto by Jonathan Chng on Unsplash. In 2003, Italy was rocked by a series of troubling incidents involving mystery saboteurs who injected bottled waters with bleach and other toxic substances. Several people, including children, were hospitalized as a result of consuming water from plastic bottles that had been tampered with.

Read full story
Connecticut State

Bullying Attack Leaves 6 Year Connecticut Boy with Second and Third Degree Burns

In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old Connecticut Dominick Krankall was the victim of an attack by a bully who poured gasoline on a tennis ball, lit it on fire, and threw it at the boy's face.

Read full story
3 comments

This Tiny but Mighty Jack Russell Terrier is a Ukrainian Hero Dog

Patron, which means bullet cartridge in Ukrainian, is a 2-year-old bomb-sniffing Jack Russell terrier who is working on the frontlines to save lives. Initially, purchased as a gift, it was only later that Patron's amazing abilities came to light when his owner took him to work one day.

Read full story
1 comments

The Babylonian Skull Cure was a Disturbing Ancient Medical Practice

Imagine kissing and licking a skull seven times each time on the recommendation of your friendly ancient Babylonian doctor. That was the treatment prescribed for a patient who ground their teeth. According to history.com, ancient Babylonian doctors had more in common with priests and exorcists than modern-day doctors and they believed that a deceased relative was trying to contact the patient, hence the teeth grinding.

Read full story
14 comments
North Adams, MA

Why the Houghton Mansion is Called the Scariest Place in New England

The Houghton Mansion, is named after the owner, Albert Charles Houghton, who was also the former mayor of North Adams, Massachusetts. Born in Vermont in 1844, Houghton became a financial success as the president of Arnold Print Works which currently houses the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Read full story
2 comments
Lincoln, MA

The Spooky Mystery of Ponyhenge is New England's Version of Stonehenge

You may be familiar with Stonehenge, the prehistoric stone circle that is located in Wiltshire, England but unless you are familiar with northeastern Massachusetts, you may not have heard of the spooky mystery that is ponyhenge.

Read full story
1 comments
Waltham, MA

This Massachusetts Based Institution Conducted Horrible Experiments Exposing Residents to Radioactive Isotopes

Mental institutionPhoto by Alex Brisbey on Unsplash. Previously called the Experimental School for Teaching and Training Idiotic Children, then Massachusetts School for Idiotic Children, the institution was renamed the Walter E Fernald Developmental Center. It was located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is considered to be the "poster child" of the American Eugenics movement in the 1920s.

Read full story
20 comments
Belchertown, MA

The Horror that was the Belchertown State School for the Feeble-Minded

Abandoned mental hospitalPhoto by Jon Butterworth on Unsplash. Even though the Belcher Institute for the Feeble Minded, established in 1922 in Belchertown, Massachusetts, closed its doors in 1992, the horrors that occurred within its walls still echo today.

Read full story
14 comments
Boston, MA

Jane Toppan was a Very Unusual American Serial Killer

Born Honora Kelley to a poor Irish Immigrant family in Boston in 1857 and later renamed Jane Toppan as it sounded less Irish, she would go on to be a nurse who became notorious for killing many of her elderly patients. She is considered an unusual serial killer because got an erotic charge from holding and caressing her victims while in their death throes.

Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Former Municipal Waste Dump Reclaimed to Create an Urban Wild

Boston: Landfills are an eyesore everywhere, particularly in cities where there are severe space constraints. However, these landfills make an excellent location for parks because they represent large, open spaces that may be otherwise nonexistent in a bustling city.

Read full story

The Current Whereabouts of Death Star from Star Wars and the Shark From Jaws

Many of us are left with lasting impressions after watching incredible performances by actors in movies and sometimes it is a prop that makes that impression. According to an article published in stacker.com, here are some iconic movie props that have stood the test of time:

Read full story
1 comments
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Axe From Iconic Movie 'The Shining' Expected to Sell for $100,000

In "The Shining,' one of the most iconic movies of the 20th century, there is a scene where Jack Nicholson's character, Jack Torrance wields unholy terror with an ax. This movie prop is said to be preserved in mint condition despite the passage of over forty years since the movie's release in 1980, is set to go on auction at the Gotta Have Rock and Roll Auction House in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

The Unsung American Hero Who Traveled to Ukraine to Care for Abandoned Pets

According to a report published in petfoodindustry.com, there were around 750,000 and 5.5 million cats in 2014. However, as millions flee war torn Ukraine, beloved pets are being abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

Read full story
28 comments

Some Claimed the Baltic Sea Anomaly was a UFO Resembling the Millennium Falcon From Star Wars

In 2011, a sonar image of a sea floor anomaly was captured by treasure hunters Peter Lindberg, Dennis Åberg and their Swedish "Ocean X" diving team in the Baltic Sea. Because of its unusual features, speculation ran wild as to its origins going as far as to suggest that it was a UFO on account of its resemblance to the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Others suggested it might be a giant mushroom or a lost city.

Read full story
1 comments

A Number of People are Having to Leave Their Pets in Mexico Due to US Health Regulations

Ukrainian refugees whose lives have been torn apart by war are arriving in the US in the hopes of restarting their lives. However, many are discovering that they cannot bring their beloved pets into the country because of the CDC ban on dogs arriving from countries, such as Ukraine, which are classified as high risk for rabies.

Read full story
39 comments

In 2004, a Woman’s Steel Chastity Bell Set Off Airport Alarm Bells Like Crazy

In 2004, a British woman traveling for vacation set the airport security alarms ringing like crazy. Following a check, it was discovered that she was wearing a chastity belt made entirely of metal as a fidelity guarantee to her husband.

Read full story
2 comments

Are Menus and Pepper Shakers Thriving Grounds for Bacteria?

People love food and many like to eat out, especially on weekends. However, there are secrets, some hidden in plain sight, certain restaurants wouldn't want to draw your attention to.

Read full story
8 comments
Andersonville, GA

The Controversial Figure Who Was Dubbed the Demon of Andersonville

Henry Wirz, dubbed the Demon of Andersonville, was the commandant of Camp Sumter, a prison in Andersonville, Georgia. According to Wikipedia, 13,000 inmates died as a result of the inhumane prison conditions under Wirz's command which later led to his trial and hanging for murder in 1865.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy