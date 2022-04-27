This Ancient Library Located at the Foot of Mt. Sinai is Still Operational

Scrolls Photo by Taylor Wilcox on Unsplash

Located at the foot of Mt. Sinai in Egypt, this library was built between 548-to 565 and is considered to be the oldest continuously operating library in the world.

Here is an excerpt from Wikipedia that describes it in further detail:" Saint Catherine's Monastery officially the Sacred Autonomous Royal Monastery of Saint Katherine of the Holy and God-Trodden Mount Sinai, is an Eastern Orthodox monastery located in the Sinai Peninsula. It lies at the mouth of a gorge at the foot of Mount Sinai, near the town of Saint Catherine, in Egypt. The monastery is named after St. Catherine of Alexandria."

Even though the monastery is situated in an area that is believed to be where Moses, from the Bible, saw the burning bush, it is interesting to note that Mount Sinai holds religious significance to the Christian, Islamic, and Jewish faiths.

Famously known as a center of learning since its inception, the dry climate of the region has been crucial in preserving the precious parchments housed in the library. Here is an excerpt from the monastery's website regarding the manuscripts that can be found in the library: " The Sinai manuscripts comprise the oldest and most important Christian monastic library collection. Of its 3,300 manuscripts, two-thirds are in Greek. The rest are principally in Arabic, Syriac, Georgian, and Slavonic, through there are other manuscripts in Polish, Hebrew, Ethiopian, Armenian, Latin, and Persian. The New Finds correspond to these languages, and are stored adjacent to the library. The library also contains an important archive, containing letters, account books, charters, and other documents."

St Catherine's monastery is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.